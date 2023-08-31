Musicals of Manchester: September

The Lowry (Quays Theatre)

Wednesday September 13 – Saturday 23

“Set in Salford. It’s real. It’s relatable. It’s everyone you know and everything you don’t.

It’s a true tale of hope and redemption, only to be found by taking an unapologetic delve into the murky world of ‘scallies’.

It’s exciting. It’s sexy but scary, and it’s everything a good story should be, and more…

But don’t be afraid. After all, this is theatre and it’s gonna take you on the rollercoaster ride of your life.

Based on the autobiographical story of actor and writer Micky Dacks, ‘Innit’ is about an 18 year old boy who falls in love and finds redemption from his troubled past, through music.

Following its previously sold-out runs, critically acclaimed ‘Innit Musical’ returns to The Lowry with a brand new team, a visually-striking production design, along with an eclectic array of original songs, spanning every genre from Ska to Pop and Hip-Hop to Rock’n’Roll, there’s something for everyone.

What’s more, the producers of this show are a young people’s Arts, education and wellbeing charity.

All their share of the proceeds from your ticket purchases will go directly towards enabling marginalised young people across the City of Salford and beyond, to access the matinee performances, for free.

Also, in keeping with the charity’s mission to provide opportunities in the Arts to young people, this production has offered first professional opportunities to many young creatives.

We’re delighted to welcome first time actor Will Bours, in the lead role of Ashley Thompson.

Innit will mark Will’s professional stage debut and we guarantee that his performance and presence is gonna blow your mind and make his name one to look out for.

You saw him here first!”