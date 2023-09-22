King Krule r

Jacob Broughton-Glerup
Jacob Broughton-Glerup is a music journalist and avid music fan from Sheffield interested in all things lyrical and odd.
Live review: Madvillainy Reimagined
Fearing a bittersweet tribute act, ‘Madvillainy: reimagined’ instead offered a refreshing and charismatic live experience in Manchester’s Blues Kitchen.
Album Review: The Lemon Twigs – Everything Harmony
Brian and Michael D’Addario’s The Lemon Twigs release the unpredictable Everything Harmony, the fourth record for the New York band.
SeXion Introduction!
We’re launching the Mancunion’s newest section about all things sex and relationships – an inclusive space for all bodies and genders
Female Contraception: Not as attractive as it should be
Female contraception is not without its downsides. Read on to see which could be a good option for you!