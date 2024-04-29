Remedies for Loneliness

At a university where 45,000 students cross paths every day, it should be impossible to feel lonely.

It is a Wednesday, around five o’clock and that awkward bit of the day after I’ve finished my work, and before the evening has fully begun. It’s raining, Spring has failed to hit Manchester yet. I sit in my bedroom alone. I’ve been feeling lost and muddled in my own thoughts since moving into a new house. My days have started to stretch ahead of me. I’ve been struggling to meaningfully socialise in days dominated by work, and evenings spent in the house alone. Weekend opportunities to break my routine of independent study feel miles away.

When I’m bored or alone, I try to be well-behaved. I avoid my phone, and I know I should read The Ministry for the Future – the seven-hundred-page fictional climate change book we’re supposed to discuss on Friday – but I really don’t want to. I already feel a bit gloomy. I don’t need to add the climate crisis into the mix.

Loneliness is the feeling generated by a lack of connection. So, in true loner style, I’m surprised to be confronted with the fact I’m not the only one who feels like this, not even close. In March, a campaign video for the University of Manchester Student Union elections revealed that, when asked what the biggest problem facing students was, most candidates answered, simply, that it was loneliness. Although I have experienced many lulls in my days and patches where I have felt very alone, new, and almost rejected by the city I decided to move to, I hadn’t considered I might be part of a wider phenomenon. I find the video very depressing. The idea of collective loneliness is oxymoronic and senseless.

Yet, the student candidates are not the only ones to pick up on this phenomenon, the government has too. In the gaps between Instagram stories, I am confronted by a message from the Minister for Loneliness. ‘Loneliness. It’s a part of life. Let’s talk about it.’ The advert shows a twenty-something girl, alone at a London bus stop, dressed in a pastel knitted scarf and a puffer jacket. Another advert depicts a boy, at the cusp of adulthood, with a box of kitchen utensils, getting ready to move out of his family home. These adverts seem to suggest that loneliness is transitory, that it’s a phase, like the wait for the bus it won’t last. The loneliness depicted is specifically urban, and it targets young people.

But this is a simplification. It’s dismissive. It fails to recognise that the ‘loneliness’ the government wants to tackle is a dangerous cocktail of social anxiety, the disappearance of leisure activities and an increasing sense of dislocation. It might not just be experienced whilst in-between places, it can become a permanent residency.

Despite its succinct advice, the only feeling the advert has generated in me is confusion: how on earth is an ad campaign going to provide structure for those most vulnerable and alone? I don’t think that the internet, which is a large reason for our isolation and loneliness is the place to be addressing them. Loneliness can be remedied by connection and community; a digital ad campaign is unfortunately providing none of this. Social interactions are tangible, they need spaces, where people can spontaneously react, bouncing off each other. It is these social spaces, technically referred to as ‘third places’, spaces that are not the workplace or the home, that are missing from our landscapes. For many people, especially students, the pub is probably the most common third space. But the draw of alcoholic social lubrication is not the only option.

On Saturday night, I walk in late to Levenshulme Old Library and the place is decked out with hand-crafted bunting, made from scraps of paper covered in scribbled confessions. Late is not a good look. I enter the room loudly and it sounds as though I’ve just caught the end of someone reading a poem about their relationship with their mother. I’m embarrassed and I’m slightly ashamed, but I take a sigh of relief.

Sometimes other people’s poetry weighs on me uncomfortably. Since everyone else is seated and there are no chairs left, I am loitering about at the back of the room, far away from the stage. I’m not sure how to act, whether to play off my lateness by finding a pillar to lean against or to look around for a spare seat. Someone notices me and whispers advice: ‘There’s a stack of chairs over there’, pointing to a back corner. I dismantle the high stack of school-sized chairs, trying to minimise the noise that follows; I take a seat and join the crowd.

I’m at Blether, an event that is hard to classify, but broadly fits into the description of a community-led open mic night. To blether, I am informed, is a Scottish verb meaning ‘to talk in a long-winded way without making sense’. Blether takes place around once a month when the organizers ‘have got the time’ alongside their numerous other forms of community work.

I am speaking to Kate Ireland, a poet and performer who set up Blether. Kate is tall and reminds me of an older sister, she’s generous in conversation and the most experienced performer in the line-up. Her voice is deep, rich and unmistakably Glaswegian. She is a mass of thick blonde and brown hair tied up in an impressive high ponytail and is in her mid to late twenties. Her style is busy, practical, and eclectic.

Kate explains to me: ‘I needed a place for me and my mates to go’, whilst studying her masters in London. Kate goes on, ‘Blether functions in lieu of the social club,’ and is a collective effort to ‘counter the loneliness of modern living’. Yet Blether is nothing what I imagine a social club would be like, it is filled with poets and aspiring performers. There’s not that many men, and everyone seems to be under 30.

I am reminded: ‘These years are a blessing; a purgatory of cheap wine and unwashed dishes. They’re the weeks that feel full and at the same time, almost empty.’, in El Garrard’s poem, These are the days. With lyricism and humour their poem captures the epic highs and lows of your twenties set around ‘a three-and-a-half legged table, [us] Godless disciples in age of Twitter truth and Instagram fable.’

To its strength, much of Blether’s work focuses on the mundane, the ways we act without trying to. The doom scrolling in bed, trips to the job centre or the ‘Serious Fraud Office’, and the difficulty of tackling the washing up you’ve left standing out for too long. From the familiarity and playfulness of the pieces, it is clear most of the poets write about loneliness and unmoored adulthood from existence.

Yet, the style and topics of performances vary, and there are musicians as well as poets. Following on from El, after hammering various nails into a plank of wood, in one piece a performer rolls around on the floor slowly, as if trying to seduce the microphone. This breaks me out of the lulling comfort of poetry.

Apart from one cover of a song I watch, all the work is original. Kate tells me ‘There are always first-time performers’. I can understand why, the only screens I see out during performances are those recording them, and the only chatter I hear is in the intervals. The crowd is filled with current and previous performers, accompanied by their friends and family. These small details mean that the experiences of performers and audience are more in sync.

The proximity of performers and audience members at Blether is literal as well as metaphorical. There are no dressing rooms, and the stage is the same height as everything else in the converted library space. The front rows are made up of people sitting on deflated donut-shaped cushions, reminding me of primary school assemblies and in-class performances. The main difference seems to be that everyone at this performance is of legal drinking age. Later, El tells me how ‘held [they] feel up on the stage’. They explain that Blether is trying to recreate the support art can receive in childhood, something they practice in their work as a teacher, pinning work of all kinds up on the wall.

In the interval, everyone is encouraged to confess using scrap paper and felt tip pens, adding them onto the existing bunting that decorates the high Victorian arches of the room. This lowers the ceiling, and alongside the bedside lamps that light the space cultivate more of a bedroom-y feel. The room feels small and intimate. People switch between conversations and looking up, attempting to read the anonymous admissions. I write one too, it seems only fair. I confess that I’ve been making awful jokes recently, almost painfully bad. This sounds trivial, but it’s been bugging me: there’s an awful feeling that comes from not quite hitting the mark. It feels good to put it out there, and without any response reassuring me they’ve been fine. I can sit in the shittiness of my recent jokes for a moment.

The night ends with Kate’s performance. She begins her set with a poem which the audience repeats back, like a catechism. It begins ‘I know things have been a wee bit shite lately’ and continues, the audience mimicking her Glaswegian rhymes: ‘But everything is going to be all right’. Kate’s performance is great, I feel moved by the sincerity of her poems on friendship.

The last time I was here the night ended with an impromptu performance of Robbie Williams’ Angels. They did something right there; it is impossible to sing Angels with a straight face, especially when you are duetting with forty other people.

Tonight, I leave feeling equally uplifted. I’ve seen abstracted bits of myself in the performances. I’ve engaged with familiar problems with more distance, and I’ve been reminded I’m not the only one ruminating over their relationship with their mother. I head out into the rain feeling better, I’ve enjoyed the playfulness of the evening. It’s not a complete fix, loneliness isn’t a box-ticking activity resolved by an evening of fun. Then again, this isn’t a bad place to start.