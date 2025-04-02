Words on the Dancefloor: Welcome to The Read Room

Sexy, sophisticated and unapologetically red – The Read Room delivered everything we hoped for and more. Imagine a monthly book club where the authors themselves are there to bring their words to life, no pre-reading required, and all followed by a DJ set to round the night off. Sounds ideal? It was.

This wildly beautiful concept of merging nightlife and book clubs was made a reality by Manchester creatives and best friends, Kya Buller and Sophia Wild, who have managed to transform their passion project into something deeply resonant for a whole community of local readers, writers and partygoers. What began as a half-baked idea ricocheted between tequila shots on a night out, Kya and Sophia have followed their hearts (and minds) to succeed in an innovation of book culture. The Read Room reinvents the book club for our generation that somehow struggles to finish a novel in a month but never misses a night out with our closest friends.

Books and DJs don’t typically go hand in hand, in fact they seem fundamentally incompatible. But The Read Room’s strikingly chic Instagram campaign challenged this with a surprising ease. And in practice, the launch event was nothing short of artful. Drifting between the bar, the dancefloor, and the smoking area after a series of truly moving readings felt less like a contrived afterthought, and more like the evening maturing into the well-deserved celebration that it was destined to be. As Sophia put it to me, “words have a place everywhere,” – even on the dancefloor.

Sophia and Kya aren’t the first to launch a no-pre-reading-required book club, and they’re certainly not the first to make reading feel sexy. Online, celebrities like Kaia Gerber and Dua Lipa have curated their own literary spaces – while models like Kendall Jenner are often spotted on Instagram clutching a tasteful non-fiction title. And Manchester itself already hosts in person book clubs that bring in guest authors and speakers. But what these digital communities and sporadic Eventbrite listings often miss is something deeper: genuine connection. They miss the magic of a good night out; the kind of night where you put on your new favourite outfit because you know you’re going to meet new people. Where connection isn’t manufactured, it just happens.

So, in contrast to your local stuffy geriatric church book club, The Read Room buzzed with young writers, music lovers and friends sipping on cocktails and browsing this month’s selected books. Sophia and Kya welcomed us at the door with a touch of nervous excitement, a gesture that set a personal tone for the night ahead and embodied exactly what they envisioned for the space: open, inviting, and grounded in connection. As they’ve shared with me, the goal is to create a space where like-minded people can come together and let literature weave its way into our conversations and more importantly, our friendships.

Not only has The Read Room cultivated a space to build relationships with other readers and writers in Manchester, but it also connects you to the authors themselves. The evening opened with a series of powerful readings – Lucas Oakley shared excerpts from his upcoming novel Nearly Departed, while Jessie Ellen read from her book The Ladie Upstairs, each delivering their words with a quiet intensity that truly captured the room. It was genuinely moving to witness a room of young people, with their attention captivated not by screens, but by stories.

The pinnacle of the night was the iconic DJ Paulette, who read from her new memoir Welcome to The Club – a powerful retelling of Manchester’s nightlife through the eyes of Hacienda’s only female resident DJ. This reading embodied the essence of The Read Room, a space that embraces difference and perspective whilst welcoming inspiration, all with Manchester at its heart.

What followed was a blur of two-for-one cocktails and irresistible tunes to close out the night – alongside the chance to take a piece of The Read Room home with you, with signed copies of whichever books caught your eye.

The Read Room is navigating a complex landscape: despite 40% of UK adults admitting they haven’t read or listened to a single book in the past year (YouGov, 2024), attendance at book club events has surged by 350% between 2019 and 2023 (Eventbrite, cited in The Guardian, 2024). This indicates a clear hunger – not just for reading, but for experiences that combine literature with genuine social interaction. The Read Room bridges this gap by reshaping the act of reading into something communal, accessible, and exciting, proving that perhaps books haven’t lost their charm; they’ve simply needed a fresh setting.

A couple days later, I had the pleasure of meeting Kya and Sophia for a coffee, where the excitement of Wednesday night had not worn off. Gushing with a well-deserved pride and gratitude at the support and warmth from the community, they gave me a few details about their vision for The Read Room and it’s future.

How did you get the idea of merging book culture and nightlife?

“In an age of TikTok, everyone’s attention span is so short. People are finding it harder than ever to read. So, we want to make it an accessible and fun thing to do, by literally giving literature to people. Book clubs can be very stuffy and socially awkward. We recognise that having to read a novel in a month is a big task, especially if you get a quarter of the way through and realise it’s not for you. So, we wanted The Read Room to be sophisticated, sleek and social. The kind of place you might meet someone you fancy.”

What role do you think books and words play?

“By putting yourself in the shoes of that character for the duration of a book, it teaches you empathy and compassion. Hearing different perspectives is crucial and this type of understanding is so woefully missing from the world at the minute, so to be able to bring just a bit of that back through the Read Room would be so meaningful.”

How have you found the process of reaching out to authors and DJs for the event?

“We have been so overwhelmed and lucky that everyone has been so receptive to the idea. Every day we are getting DMs from authors and spaces that love the idea and want to work with us. Right from the get-go the support has been insane. Getting people to the event itself has also been a lovely experience. What authors and publishing houses have said to us compared to what we thought they were going to say. That they were excited to support something in its infancy. This is why it’s been possible for Sophia and me to give people a copy of the book.”

Do you think Manchester is a place that lends itself to events like this compared to other cities?

“For sure, getting this off the ground in London would have been such a different experience, we wouldn’t have had a community rallying around us the way they have. I also think this is a coincidentally Manchester thing, to be honest, just being receptive and open to new people. That’s why it’s important for us to have a strong Manchester identity for the Read Room.”

What conversations are you hoping to spark from the Read Room?

“A love of literature would be nice, where people are actually talking about the book. But ultimately, a space where everyone feels really welcome and feel comfortable sharing their opinion. Hopefully to be able to connect with people who share those views to formulate new relationships and friendships. We want to see more people on the tram and on the train reading a book.”

Is inclusivity an important element for you guys?

“Absolutely, it’s never been easier to just stay in your room and read a horrible news story or a racist comment. Both me and Sophia are people of colour, so to see such a diverse room, to bring together people from all different genders and backgrounds is a special thing for us. We also want to ensure that we are including a wide range of authors in a space dominated by white males. Everyone is a valued member of our community.”

Where do you see the future of the Read Room?”

“In the future, we want to partner with alcohol brands, to be able to take the Read Room home with you. We also want to take it to other cities, with it being so well received here, it would be a shame not to explore other avenues. Each city is so unique and to be able to highlight their histories within the Read Room would be great. We also have ideas for podcasts, merch and we’ve already launched our newsletter,”

What book has resonated with you most recently?

I Who Have Never Known Men, Jaqueline Harper

Good Morning Midnight, Jean Rhys

Everyone seemed genuinely open, ready either to make a new friend or be one. Kya and Sophia have succeeded in cultivating a rare and much-needed space that prioritises connection, creativity, and community. Arriving alone wouldn’t feel daunting here; rather, it could be the start of friendships that last far beyond the evening itself.

So, if dressing up, embracing creativity, and sharing beautiful words in great company sounds appealing, The Read Room might be your new favourite night out.