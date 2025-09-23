Answering five of Freshers’ frequently asked questions (FAQs)

The thought of joining university can be pretty daunting, sending you down the online forum spiral in a rush to find an answer to the most important questions that no one seems to be asking. Unsure of the best bus route to uni? Looking for your lecture notes? Wondering what the Wi-Fi password is?

Don’t fear! Here are some answers to the most important Freshers’ FAQs to prepare you for the start of the semester.

Question 1: How can I get to uni?

If you’re lucky enough to live close enough to campus to walk, then get your maps out (Google or otherwise) and put on some comfy shoes — you’re sure to beat the traffic this way.

Using a bike is also another great, environmentally-friendly way to get to uni; make the most of the many bike shelters on campus, and make sure you’re armed with enough bike locks to make stealing your precious bike look harder than an Ocean’s 11 heist. The Starling Bank Bikes are also an alternative if you don’t have your own.

Taking the bus is also a great way to get to uni, and you can buy a Bee Network Student Bus Pass on the Bee Network App to save you some money over the year. They offer yearly and termly bus passes, and if you regularly take the bus, it’s definitely worth the investment.

If you’re living in the Fallowfield Campus, there are several bus stops nearby. You can take any of the following buses to get to uni:

42, 42A, 42B, 42C

43

142

143

Question 2: Do I need a Freshers’ wristband?

Despite whatever the Instagram ads are selling you, it is rarely worth buying a Freshers’ wristband: it’s so unlikely that you’ll end up going to all of the events that the wristband covers that it’s generally a waste of money.

Whilst wristband-sellers and advice from the 2010s might convince you that everyone will have a Freshers’ wristband, it’s often just easier to play things by ear when it comes to making plans with your new flatmates and friends, especially considering that Freshers can be more tiring than you expect.

RA Guide is a great mobile app to use to look for the best events, allowing you to make fun, impromptu plans that are sure to lead to a great night out.

Check out The Mancunion’s guide to music venues for more Freshers’ nightlife tips.

Question 3: How do I register for a GP?

You should register for a GP as soon as you get to Manchester to avoid added stress if Freshers’ Flu hits. It’s really easy to do and will save you a lot of hassle down the line!

You can find your closest GP through the NHS’s ‘Find a GP’ online service, and if you need proof of address, you can use your ‘Confirmation of Registration’ letter sent to your University of Manchester email.

In the Fallowfield area, Bodey Medical Centre is a popular student choice, located in the Big Sainsbury’s Car Park; you can register online at bodey.co.uk.

The Robert Darbishire practice in Rusholme has also been recommended by the University of Manchester; its location is ideal for students living in Victoria Park or Rusholme, and you can register online at rdp.co.uk.

Question 4: Where can I find my course materials?

From September 2025, the University of Manchester will be using Canvas as the academic platform. This will be where you can find important stuff such as the materials for your modules, the homepages for your courses, and your calendar with important course dates.

You can read the guide for students here to help you navigate the site.

Question 5: How do I connect to the Wi-Fi?

Eduroam is the WiFi used across campus and in accommodation (you’ll learn to love it eventually). Your login will be your IT account username (e.g. A12345ab) @manchester.ac.uk – don’t forget there’s no ‘student’ as there is in your normal university email address! As always, you’ll need Duo Mobile for the classic 2-factor authentication — you will never escape Duo.

We hope that these answers will make the transition to university life a little easier, since it isn’t always easy. The Welcome to Manchester website also has plenty of resources to help with any other unanswered questions.