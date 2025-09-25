A Higher Education Policy Institute (HEPI) analysis suggests that the reduction of international students could cost English Institutions over 600 million a year.

The Largest sums are expected to be faced by big metropolitan universities such as UCL (42 million), Manchester (27 million), and KCL (22 million).

The government has been prompted to place limits on overseas students due to the growing pressure to reduce migration.

In 2024, the conservative government banned international students from bringing family members in an attempt to curb perceived abuses of the student visa system.

On Monday, May 12, the government unveiled a set of white papers titled Restoring control over the International System. Chapter three of the document, Skilled Students, details new plans for international students.

The two main areas subject to change are graduate visas following study and changes to how Universities manage the intake of international students and their fees.

The University of Manchester has since created a document expressing concerns that this may be “perpetuating a harmful rhetoric about immigration and threatening our wonderful, diverse student community here in Manchester”. This details how to access support services and explains the proposed changes.

The white papers says that currently, “too many graduates allowed to stay in the UK following the successful completion of their studies are not moving into the graduate level roles for which the Graduate visa route was created.”

Student migration doubled in number between 2018 to 2022 with 484,000 sponsored study visas.

This prompted the proposal of a reduced grace period following study completion to find work. The Graduate route launched in 2021 allowed former students to stay 2 years after graduation, this is intended to be lowered to 18 months.

The concern over graduate positions was supported by the statistic that less than one-third of international graduates go on to work in positions that require a degree-level qualification or equivalent.

The white papers also detail plans to change how universities manage international students. These plans include exploring the introduction of a 6 percent levy on higher education income from international students, which would be reinvested into higher education and skills systems.

Tuition fees are significantly higher for those from outside the UK, so these are important for Universities’ funding. Between 2022 and 2023, international students contributed £12 billion in tuition fees.

International Fees currently subsidise University based research.

Nick Hillman, OBE, The Director of HEPI, said: The levy is designed to raise more money for the Government’s educational priorities but it is not clear if all the money will come back out of the Treasury, nor how it will be spent if it does.’

With levies put on this source of income for universities, there would be less incentive for higher education to take in as many international students. The government hopes that this would raise standards, as places would only be given to “genuine students”.

The white papers detail that “Unfortunately, the evidence suggests that at present, in some cases, the integrity of the UK’s student visa system is being undermined, both by individuals from overseas seeking to exploit it, and by education providers in this country failing to protect it.”

This is referring to students who use study visas as a means by which to gain access to the country, not to study. It also mentions universities failing to “protect” international study by, for example, allowing students to have a visa without full enrolment.

As a response to this statement, the papers explain plans to strengthen university requirements. The BCA (Basic Compliance Assessment) is intended to become stricter. Currently, a university needs a 90% enrolment rate to pass the BCA, this is planned to be changed to 95%. If a university does not meet this requirement, a limit is suggested to be places on the number of international students they can take.

This aims to ensure universities “recruit responsibly”. The papers conclude that “we are setting out reforms which recognise the benefits that international students bring to the UK, help to share out these benefits, but which raise standards and compliance to prevent visa misuse and strengthen the requirements to work and contribute for those graduates who stay on after their courses have been completed.”

It’s currently estimated that international students make up around 10% of the current Greater Manchester student population. While these changes outlined may not cause a drastic difference, they could lower the appeal to study in the UK, reducing this number.

Moreover, for students already strapped for cash, the UK forecast for inflation makes it an even less appealing destination.

The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) raised its prediction for UK inflation – the rate at which prices rise – to 3.5% across 2025, citing higher food costs as a factor.

“The UK is now teetering on the edge of stagflation, all driven by Labour’s economic mismanagement.” says Sir Mel Stride said the OECD

Rather than raising International fees to cover the cost of the levies, Universities could in turn attempt to need to absorb costs.

Absorbing costs could reduce spending on teaching and research. A survey of department heads by the Institute of Physics (IoP), 26% said they faced potential closure of their department within the next two years, while 60% said they expected courses to be reduced.

The Guardian reports that ‘Four out of five departments said they were making staff cuts, and many were considering mergers or consolidation in what senior physicists described as a severe threat to the UK’s future success.’

Some Universities rely on other ways to boost intake such as franchising their degrees.

The lead institution is then able to retain between 12.5 and 30 per cent of the student’s tuition fee.

Vivienne Stern MBE, the Chief Executive of Universities UK, has responded to the white papers. She said: “We would urge government to think carefully about the impact that a levy on international student fees will have on universities and the attractiveness of the UK as a study destination”.