University cost of living support fund payouts and applications fall sharply

The number of students who applied to the University’s Cost of Living Support Fund dropped significantly last academic year, along with the total amount of money awarded.

The data, obtained via a Freedom of Information Request, show that in the 2024-25 academic year, 765 students applied to the fund, down from 1,195 the year before. Payouts fell by 37%, with only £261,350 distributed compared to £416,810 in 2023-24. This the lowest total payout since 2021-22.

The fund is designed to “provide financial support to students who are unexpectedly suffering financial hardship”. The University explains hardship could arise from unforeseen caregiving responsibilities, health or disability-related costs, emergency situations, or a major shift in personal circumstances.

Applicants are evaluated on a case-by-case basis, with the University considering both their financial background and any specific needs or disadvantages. Students must demonstrate that they have exhausted all other sources of funding. Awards are not granted in cases where financial hardship is attributed to poor budgeting or nonessential spending.

Awards ranged from £200 to £2,000 in 2024-25.

There were only 300 successful applications out of the 765 who applied, meaning less than half of those who applied were successful. The success rate is lower than in 2023-24, when 44% of applicants were awarded payouts (525 out of 1,195).

Rejection rates have been consistently high. In 2023-24, 56% of applications were rejected, with a similar 59% rejection rate the following academic year. In 2019-20, the rejection rate was lower: only 115 out of 360 (32%).

Demand for support has followed wider pressures on students. Applications rose sharply during the pandemic, 740 in 2020-21, almost double the 2019-20 figure of 360. They peaked again in 2023-24, when more than 1,100 students sought support and over £400,000 was awarded.

In the 2022-23 academic year, The University of Manchester and the Students’ Union made Cost of Living a priority, with that year’s Executive Officer Team securing the pay-out of £170 to all full-time undergraduate students.

In total, 40,906 students benefitted, with the University paying out £6.8 million. At the time, the University said this helped to alleviate the financial stress of its students and enabled students to focus on their studies and personal growth.

In comparison, the total of all hardship payouts through the fund between 2019-20 and 2024-25 is £1,732,240.

A University spokesperson said: “The University offered an unparalleled package of support during the height of the cost of living crisis in 2022/23 and we continue to offer this fund, alongside a range of additional targeted support. This year we have uprated the value of our bursaries and changed the eligibility thresholds, while we have also introduced an accommodation bursary for the first time which has benefitted 127 students in the 2025/26 year. We encourage all students struggling financially to get in touch and, naturally, demand for support varies year-on-year.

“Ensuring our students can focus on their studies and are supported financially has, and will always be, a top priority, which is why our Cost of Living Support Fund is non-repayable and open to all students experiencing unforeseen circumstances or unexpected financial hardship. Applications are considered on a case-by-case basis to ensure the students most in need receive the most support”.

Students can apply online via the Cost of Living Support Fund portal. However, the University has temporarily suspended applications from August 28 to September 30, 2025, explaining that their expectation is that new and returning students registering in September should not be in immediate financial need. Applications will reopen on October 1.