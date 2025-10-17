PRINT ONLY Coming up in Manchester: A guide to November’s most exciting gigs

Turnstile at Depot Mayfield, November 3rd

November is a famously busy period for the gig calendar, often resulting in clashes and tough choices. However, Turnstile are due to open the month with a headline performance at Depot Mayfield, the home of The Warehouse Project, and if frontman Brendan Yates’ crowd surf at the band’s NPR’s Tiny Desk session is anything to go by, it’ll be a riot. For their UK dates, Turnstile are joined by experimental duo The Garden and London rock band High Vis.

Lorde at AO Arena, November 15th

Returning at the end of June with her fourth album Virgin, Ella Yelich-O’Connor reached the heights of her magnum opus Melodrama. The album is experimental, transcendent, and gritty in many ways, and her onstage recreation of its many facets looks to provide a show to remember. For her huge, and hugely sold-out, Manchester date, Lorde will be joined by alternative maestro Blood Orange the day after his own sold-out date at O2 Victoria Warehouse.

The Last Dinner Party at Aviva Studios, November 26th

Following their widely acclaimed debut album Prelude to Ecstasy, The Last Dinner Party have released their equally impressive successor in the form of From the Pyre. The band are known for their ethereal, theatrical image and striking live shows; their Manchester appearance will be particularly special, marking their first performance in our city since their two sold-out dates at O2 Victoria Warehouse last year. It also functions as the closest location to a hometown show for bassist Lizzie Mayland, who originates from Hebden Bridge and released their own debut solo EP in spring of this year.

Kneecap at Manchester Academy, November 28th and 29th

If one name has been on the front pages of both music and politics for the past twelve months, it’s Kneecap. The trio hail from Belfast, and have been making waves not only as a result of their album Fine Art, but also as a result of rapper Mo Chara’s recent court appearances. Kneecap are guaranteed to put on a rowdy live show filled to the brim with humour and controversy, making their two sold-out performances at Manchester Academy a highlight within a busy gig season.