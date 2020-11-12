Munching on cauliflower: Gobi Manchurian
During lockdown, the thing I missed the most was street food, so I took the time to find the perfect Gobi (cauliflower) Manchurian recipe. As tasty as those you would find at a street vendor, they’re really easy to make.
Gobi Manchurian is a popular dish in India which uses a few Indian spice profiles in combination with Chinese sauces.
All the ingredients are pantry staples and are easy to find at any grocery store at reasonable prices.
Ingredients
1 cup of ketchup
1 cup of soy sauce
1 cup of sriracha
1/2 red onion
3 pieces of a garlic clove
1 chilli
1 cauliflower
1 cup of all-purpose flour
1/3 cup of corn flour
2 cups of water
2 tsp of salt
1 tsp of chilli powder
Method
- Add a teaspoon of oil to a large saucepan
- Once the oil is hot, add the roughly chopped red onion, garlic, as well as chilli, and cook till the onion is slightly translucent
- Now, add the ketchup, soy sauce, sriracha, and wait the mixture to come to a boil
- Set the sauce aside
- In another saucepan, heat up some oil for frying
- Whilst the oil heats, put the flour, corn flour and water in a bowl to make a thick batter. Add salt and chilli powder
- Dip the cauliflower florets in the batter and fry them till golden brown
- Toss the fried florets in the sauce and serve hot
