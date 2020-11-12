Munching on cauliflower: Gobi Manchurian

During lockdown, the thing I missed the most was street food, so I took the time to find the perfect Gobi (cauliflower) Manchurian recipe. As tasty as those you would find at a street vendor, they’re really easy to make.

Gobi Manchurian is a popular dish in India which uses a few Indian spice profiles in combination with Chinese sauces.

All the ingredients are pantry staples and are easy to find at any grocery store at reasonable prices.

Ingredients

1 cup of ketchup

1 cup of soy sauce

1 cup of sriracha

1/2 red onion

3 pieces of a garlic clove

1 chilli

1 cauliflower

1 cup of all-purpose flour

1/3 cup of corn flour

2 cups of water

2 tsp of salt

1 tsp of chilli powder

Method