Photo: Dhruti Balakrishna Doddaballapur @ The Mancunion

Munching on cauliflower: Gobi Manchurian

Written on . Posted in Food & Drink, News

During lockdown, the thing I missed the most was street food, so I took the time to find the perfect Gobi (cauliflower) Manchurian recipe. As tasty as those you would find at a street vendor, they’re really easy to make.

Gobi Manchurian is a popular dish in India which uses a few Indian spice profiles in combination with Chinese sauces.

All the ingredients are pantry staples and are easy to find at any grocery store at reasonable prices.

 

Ingredients

1 cup of ketchup

1 cup of soy sauce

1 cup of sriracha

1/2 red onion

3 pieces of a garlic clove

1 chilli

1 cauliflower

1 cup of all-purpose flour

1/3 cup of corn flour

2 cups of water

2 tsp of salt

1 tsp of chilli powder

 

Method

  1. Add a teaspoon of oil to a large saucepan
  2. Once the oil is hot, add the roughly chopped red onion, garlic, as well as chilli, and cook till the onion is slightly translucent
  3. Now, add the ketchup, soy sauce, sriracha, and wait the mixture to come to a boil
  4. Set the sauce aside
  5. In another saucepan, heat up some oil for frying
  6. Whilst the oil heats, put the flour, corn flour and water in a bowl to make a thick batter. Add salt and chilli powder
  7. Dip the cauliflower florets in the batter and fry them till golden brown
  8. Toss the fried florets in the sauce and serve hot

The sauce. Photo: Dhruti Balakrishna Doddaballapur

The florets in the batter. Photo: Dhruti Balakrishna Doddaballapur

Fried florets. Photo: Dhruti Balakrishna Doddaballapur

