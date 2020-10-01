‘Keir Starmer did a poo’: Labour party group apologises following unauthorised tweet

The Labour Party group for Canterbury and Whitstable was forced to hurriedly apologise last night after an ‘unauthorised tweet’ was posted to their account.

The tweet – which was posted at 8:30pm on Wednesday and deleted shortly after – claimed that their leader, Keir Starmer, ‘did a poo’.

why is nobody talking about this? pic.twitter.com/9MtJC0nGKK — ryan 🚩 (@ryxnf) September 30, 2020

An apology, which has also since been deleted, was posted in response to the mis-hap: ‘There has tonight been an unauthorised tweet on this account which has been deleted – apologies for this especially as it demonstrated a lack of Labour Socialist values.’

Twitter users have since expressed various reactions to the blunder ranging from outright glee to confusion about the content of the apology.

One user raised a query about what aspect of the original tweet goes against ‘Labour Socialist values’, asking ‘Why? Is pooing not socialist?’

Another user compared the tweet to the incident in January 2016 in which Jeremy Corbyn’s twitter account was hacked, resulting in a series of expletive-ridden tweets such as the infamous, ‘davey cameron is a pie.’

Sure Keir Starmer did a poo, but have you considered that Davey Cameron is a pie — Llew (@llewcid) September 30, 2020

With the tweet and the resulting apology swept under the rug, seems we may never know which aspect of the twitter blunder went against Labour Socialist values, or whether Sir Keir really did ‘do a poo’. But in lieu of answers, The Mancunion has compiled a few of the best responses to the incident.

Quite right. It should have said 'Keir Starmer did a poo, allegedly.' — Johnny Yesno (@JohnnyYesno) September 30, 2020

BREAKING: Keir Starmer is about to do a press conference, where he is expected to confirm whether or not, he did a poo. pic.twitter.com/w66XOFGQqN — Elliott G🌹 (@c4prihun) October 1, 2020

BREAKING: Keir Starmer did NOT do a poo — Lilla (@JustALillaBit) September 30, 2020