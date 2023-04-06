Preview: 8 Festival 2023, Lithuania

When? June 16-18 2023

Where? Vilnius, Lithuania

Those seeking an immediate post-exams getaway this year will be enamoured by the lineup and location of 8 Festival. Staged in the heart of Lithuania’s capital, Vilnius, in the unique setting of a prison, the event is back for 2023 after a successful first edition, showcasing a mix of punk, rock and indie. Promoters 8 Days A Week have dubbed it My Bloody Festival; some 3,000 punters will descend on the capital to Lukiškės Prison, only recently closed for its original purpose. “Be there, grow free, or have a damn good alibi”.

The lineup boasts big names across the board. Crouch End indie mainstays Bombay Bicycle Club, will play a set, now recording their second album after reforming and touring worldwide. They’ll make their Lithuanian debut, playing hits such as ‘Always Like This’ and ‘Everything Else Has Gone Wrong’.

Also on offer is post-punk rap pioneer slowthai, who recently achieved a No 2 UK album with UGLY, showing dynamic honesty in his aggression and gentler moments, and the visionary Young Fathers. Expect beautiful stage shows, mosh pits and an all around explosive and joyous energy from the range of artists on offer at 8 Festival.

The lineup also features post-punk bands such as Shame, Squid and Egyptian Blue as well as solo artists Anna Calvi, Baxter Dury and Jack Garratt. Completing the lineup is up-and-coming bands The Cool Greenhouse and Talk Show, as well as archive genius Public Service Broadcasting.

Tickets start from 135 € for the weekend, and could be a welcome focus to a longer city break in Vilnius, or simply 96 hours of delirium, before settling into the routine of summer. Rather than taking a chance on the inconsistent weather of British festivals, why not come out to Vilnius and see some of the most astonishing live music post-punk has to offer?

Tickets for 8 Festival can be found here.