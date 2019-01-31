New year, new society?

With January behind us, the new year is well underway. Hopefully your New Year’s resolutions are still going strong – maybe one of them was to join a new society or learn a new skill? The return to campus is the perfect opportunity to carry this out. More realistically, you’ve probably given up on most of those resolutions, and finding committing to them difficult. Perhaps you’re feeling a bit tentative about going to new events; you want to have a go at something new, but you’re not feeling as enthusiastic as you were on New Year’s Eve. Here – especially for those looking just to dip their toes into the refreshers spirit – I have three societies that require very little commitment throughout the year. Turn up, or don’t, your choice.

The UoM Arts and Culture Society is a creative society with a chilled vibe, holding regular socials with an artsy theme. These include drink and draw sessions, art themed quiz nights and just general arty banter usually in the bar of their choice. Cut and stick to your heart’s content and, at only £3 joining fee for the entire year (yes, seriously), art can be accessible to everyone. Keep your eyes peeled on their Facebook page for info on their next social.

Did you take dance lessons when you were younger and fancy picking it back up? Or maybe you’re looking to try something new? The UoM Dance Society is perfect as classes are available session by session, just turn up and pay on the door, no fuss. There are different prices for members and non-members so, if you find something you want to stick at, you can get discounts on sessions by becoming a member (£20). But if not, that’s totally fine, you can drop in as you please. Plus, they have classes for every level, so if you’re returning to an old skill or starting something new, they’ve got you covered.

Give yoga a go this semester with the UoM Yoga Society, who have a range of classes usually at only £3 a session, or sometimes free! A nice low commitment sport for those looking for some relaxation and fitness this semester. Check out their Facebook page for their class timetable and prices.

Make the most of refreshers activities to see if anything piques your interest. There’s plenty going on for you to get involved in, even for those who don’t want to run head first into a full semester’s commitment to something.