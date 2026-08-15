Parklife 2026: Manchester festival’s best year yet?

Since 2010, Parklife Festival has brought Manchester a mid-June weekend of music, mixing a heavily electronic-based lineup with appearances from the biggest names in pop and rap. Its 2025 edition was a huge success, bringing a star-studded array of names to Heaton Park. Expectations were high for 2026, and for good reason – this year was Parklife’s best yet.

Leeds duo Prospa provided the perfect way to start the festival’s Saturday. Their debut album Free Your Mind is a love letter to the UK rave culture that continues to inspire them, featuring festival-ready hits like Murda Beatz collaboration ‘Baby’. Despite the fact that Prospa’s album arrived just two weeks before Parklife, and the fact they were given an early 1pm slot, the duo drew a substantial crowd, who recited the catchy vocal loops that characterise their brand of tech house. ‘Dreams’ closed their set in the same manner as it closes Free Your Mind: a euphoric conclusion, which set the tone for the rest of the weekend.

Prospa collaborator and fellow tech house giant Josh Baker followed, but frequent dodgy mixing decisions left a sting of disappointment, which was ultimately eased by bullet tooth and SOSA at the Panorama stage. This particular stage was new for 2026, upgrading the festival’s previous Hangar set-up with a wrap-around screen and two on-stage platforms that allowed audience members to get closer to their favourite DJs. It was impressive not only in stature, but also in the names it hosted. Producers as famed as KETTAMA and Chris Stussy took to its decks across the weekend.

As anyone with an interest in UK electronic music will know, 4am Kru need no introduction. Their set at the Parklife 2025 cemented their position as one of UK jungle music’s current greats, even if their time slot felt too short. They returned with an hour-and-a-half-long extravaganza featuring special guests EMIKO, who appeared for ‘Old School Lovin’, and Layla Sibelle, who the group recently released collaborative EP Love on the Line alongside. The Daisy Roots Movement dancers, who frequently join 4am Kru on stage, always provide a highlight within their sets, but at Parklife the group also brought a horn section, which elevated their songs and provided the weekend’s first taste of true live music.

4am Kru also marked the start of an almost unimaginably impressive roster at The Valley, with Nia Archives using her hour-long slot to road-test new material. This decision went amiss for Parklife veteran Becky Hill the very same weekend just over the border at TRNSMT, but sheer quality made it work for Nia. Collaborations alongside Sampha and Jorja Smith were as good in execution as they sound on paper, and hits such as ‘Forbidden Feelingz’ were thrown in too. Following recent single ‘Boys in Blue’, which closed her previous intimate sets in Leeds and London, the sounds of ‘Baianá’ rang through the main stage’s speakers. “I couldn’t leave without playing you this one”, Nia Archives proclaimed, before providing one last glimpse of her vibrant, captivating charisma and departing in triumph.

When the line-up for Parklife 2026 was revealed, one name in particular stood out: Skepta. The rap titan’s set marked his first live performance in the UK since a headline show at his own Big Smoke Festival in August 2025, and as a result the crowd’s excitement was palpable as stage crew wheeled on a set-up consisting of oversized silver suitcases. Skepta was given a hero’s welcome as he opened with the smash hit ‘Shutdown’, and the love he received was reciprocated as he frequently paused to offer comments such as “there’s no place like Manchester”. Highlights came in the unstoppable flow of ‘Bullet From a Gun’, as well as the appearance of Flowdan and fellow Boy Better Know member Frisco.

A brief departure from The Valley saw Rossi. bring his minimal house and deep tech to the Panorama stage following a recent performance at YES for BRITs Week in support of War Child, but a return to the main stage was required in advance of Sammy Virji’s headline set. A Parklife headline slot is long overdue for Virji, who sold out The Warehouse Project last year, before any names on the undercard had been announced for the line-up he curated, in what might have been record time. His set mixed his own discography highlights with recent dance hits, including a spin of ‘Actin’ Tough’ while its producer Dean Turnley was performing just up the hill on the G stage.

At this point, it had become obvious that both Skepta and Flowdan were guaranteed to make an appearance during Virji’s set, having collaborated with him in the past. What couldn’t have been predicted, however, was the medley of ‘Too Many Man’, ‘Shutdown’ and ‘That’s Not Me’ which Skepta introduced by stating “this was Sammy’s idea”. Another surprise arrived in the form of Unknown T, who took to the stage for a remix of ‘Goodums’. The array of special guests, singalong moments and firework displays proved that Virji truly knows how to put on a headline-worthy set, and it’s now undeniable that the DJ and producer deserves his revered place in modern dance music.

In the same way that Prospa were the best way to open the festival, Mattik and Larishka’s back-to-back set with T-Man as MC was the best way to reenergise the crowd on the second and final day. “I thought there’d be nobody here, I thought we’d be performing to grass”, T-Man admitted, evidently surprised at the substantial crowd that had formed to witness two upcoming DJs and their infectious energy. Mixtress sustained the joyfulness over at The Valley, delivering a revitalising set filled by house and disco.

Delilah was greeted by a sizable crowd at the Panorama stage, and although it was clear most were awaiting the arrival of Silva Bumpa, it’s safe to say that she gained a fair few fans during the course of her set. When the hotly-tipped DJ and producer did take over, hits such as ‘Wanna Party’ and the inescapable ‘Doin’ It’ featuring MC DT sustained the audience’s energy: an impressive feat, considering his crowd was potentially the biggest of the weekend, appearing to be larger than Virji’s during the previous night’s headline set. The Sheffield speed garage hero’s latest single ‘On 2nite’ provided a highlight, with the audience singing back every word despite the track being released only three weeks prior.

He might be from southern Germany and currently based in Berlin, but Diffrent specialises in the varying sounds of UK garage. At Parklife, he invigorated a crowd gathered at the Matinée stage with discography highlights including ‘Pump It Up’ and ‘Bass Is Pumpin’, two tracks which perfectly encapsulate the high energy that characterises his musical style. A quick hour at The Valley saw dance legend Armand van Helden play a set filled by summery house classics, allowing plenty of singalong moments. The true highlights, however, came when he gave his own songs a spin, although it was impossible to leave the crowd without the impression that van Helden needs to learn to leave his volume button alone: too many moments of silence had the potential to quickly kill the audience’s jubilant mood.

Following a triumphant headline show at Albert Hall, Liverpool-born and Manchester-based producer Faster Horses performed a back-to-back set with Benwal, his previous support act. Highlights such as the former’s ‘Wish U Were Mine’ remix ‘The Only Girl’ and the latter’s ‘Dive’ rang out to a large crowd, and it seemed that most people onsite agreed that the set was the best place to go after Armand van Helden’s set had drawn to a close. The following walk across the site, flooded with attendees marching towards Zara Larsson’s main stage performance, saw Ewan McVicar take to the Panorama stage, while Bushbaby brought his signature fusion of bassline and UK garage to the G stage.

Despite being the highlight of every festival line-up she’s decided to grace this summer, Zara Larsson was plagued by sound difficulties that made some of her lyrics, and even her belted high notes, almost inaudible. This disappointment was worsened by the memory of her previous performances at Manchester Academy and O2 Victoria Warehouse, during which her vocal prowess was more than evident. Calvin Harris did not suffer the same problems during his headline set, perhaps because Parklife’s sound-systems are built with DJ sets, rather than live performances, in mind. It was Obskür’s headline set at the Magic Sky stage, however, which truly shone, even if they did lose the majority of their crowd to the allure of Harris’ singalong hits once the clock hit half nine.

One of the best things about Parklife is that it doesn’t end with the headline sets at 11pm: a short shuttle bus journey can take you to a multitude of afterparties across the city centre. To close the night on Sunday, YES hosted Silva Bumpa in the Pink Room for an intimate solo set with support from Oldboy, and as the clock struck 1am, the former was joined by his collaborator Riordan for an unannounced back-to-back set. The last hour provided what might be the last chance to witness two of dance music’s current greats in a small space, a special moment to close a special weekend. Parklife is due to return to its home at Heaton Park on the 10th and 11th of July, and with rumours circulating that their date change has something to do with Oasis. Either way, it looks like it’ll be a busy summer in north Manchester next year, for a festival that just keeps getting better and better.