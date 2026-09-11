The New Mayor: is Bev Craig already sinking in Burnham’s footsteps?

Who is Bev Craig?

Beverly Anne Craig succeeded Andy Burnham on Mayor on 30 July 2026, when he was re-elected as an MP on 18 June and became Prime Minister on 20 July, leaving Craig with big boots to fill.

Craig became Greater Manchester’s first female Mayor, she secured 309,525 votes – almost double of Reform’s runner-up, Sian Astley, with 157,178.

She is no newcomer to the city. Craig attended the University of Manchester in 2003, and subsequently moved here, and has since politically dedicated herself to developing the city – becoming a councillor for Burnage in 2011, before leading Manchester City Council from 2021.

Craig’s Council leadership sustained an annual economic growth of more than 3% – making Manchester one of the fastest growing cities in Europe whilst delivering the highest level of both council and affordable housebuilding since the 1990s.

In less than 30 days as Mayor, Craig has began to ‘build a Greater Manchester that works for us all’. She focuses on housing, regeneration, economic growth, transport and stronger local communities.

She’s Bev not Burnham

Craig’s appearance on BBC Radio Hot Seat showed the challenge she faces to step out from Burnham’s shadow. Presenter Mike Sweeney opened the show by apologising for the relentless number of Burnham-related questions lined up for her. The Hot Seat exposed the trouble of separation between the former and current Mayor of Manchester, leading her initial objectives to be tainted by Burnham’s leftovers.

Three different speakers raised concerns over the “appalling” transportation services that were left unresolved by Burnham. She assured them all her commitment to the issues raised and she promised increased rail services by year’s end and fares in line with her manifesto’s Cost-of-Living Plan.

One caller, Terry, further reiterated the Burnham-shaped-hole Craig had been assigned with filling. He noted the issue of massive “stinky” dumps in Bury and Heywood and the false pledge of Burnham to “shut them down”. The issue of eyesores, such as land piles and dumps, was stated to undergo a region-wide clearance in line with Craig’s regeneration plan.

The fact that a Hot Seat enlisted for Craig seemed to be dominated by Burnham’s ghost, highlights the difficulties Craig faces to be seen within her own right – rather than as simply Burnham’s continuity candidate.

At points, Craig has lent into this continuity with Burnham. She promised that Manchester will mirror Burnham’s economic position by remaining a business-friendly city; in line with the aims of Manchester’s Good Growth Fund, set up in November 2025.

Yet on some issues, she distances herself completely from the former Mayor. Craig’s position on trans rights is a great example of her difference to Burnham.

During May, Burnham declared to protect single spaces for biological women, but Craig renounced this. She sticks with her position as Manchester’s first female LGBTQ+ Mayor that “trans women are women, trans men are men.”

Her stance faced its first real test on the Hot Seat, a day after the new single-sex space guidance was published: the code stated that public single-sex spaces (toilets, changing rooms, etc.) should be organised based on biological sex. She responded to the concerns of another caller, Paul, by insisting she would never ‘demonise’ the trans community, as women’s and LGBTQ+ rights “don’t have to exclude each other’.

Craig has also has outwardly disagreed with Burnham’s plans to reindustrialise Britain through high defence spending – she wishes to deflect this funding into the public sector.

The more of Craig we see during her Mayorship, the more we will see : successes, similarities, and difference to the former Mayor. As time continues, she will show us if she will be able to defy the issues left by Burnham and if she can make a true name of her own.

In just one month as mayor, Craig appears to be both following in Burnham’s footsteps as well as forging her own. She has inherited some of his unfinished business whilst simultaneously breaking away from his stature, most notably within trans rights and public spending. Hopefully, as her Mayorship continues she can shake off the looming comparisons altogether or she will sink completely amidst Manchester’s Burnham-abyss.