Fire in barber shop along Curry Mile

On the early afternoon of September 10, a fire broke out inside ‘Cutz’, a barber shop along the Curry Mile (Wilmslow Road). The area was cordoned off with emergency service vehicles on the scene. Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) arrived shortly after.

Locals in the area said that the fire started because of two teenagers who got into an altercation inside the building. A lighter was involved which caused the building to go up in flames.

Police were seen carrying bags of evidence away from the area.

This is not the first time a fire has broken out along the Mile. Five fire engines were deployed to tackle a blaze that broke out inside a takeaway in 2024.

Traffic along the road was forced to turn away and find an alternate route. Bee Network buses diverted from Wilmslow Road onto roads along Moss Side and Victoria Park.

At the time of the incident, the Bee Network updated their app and website to inform the public that “due to an ongoing police incident, bus services are operating to a diversion”. Anyone on a bus during the road closures had to exit and find other means of transport.

Wilmslow Road re-opened around 4pm.