“Drop Tel Aviv Uni” graffiti appears on SU and UoM’s Whitworth Hall building on first day of academic year

The University of Manchester’s (UoM) Whitworth Building and the Students’ Union have both been spray-painted with graffiti criticising UoM’s decision to reopen its partnership with Tel Aviv University (TAU). The graffiti appeared on the first day of the new academic year.

The graffiti reads “DROP TEL AVIV UNI” in bold red text under the steps leading to the Students’ Union front door.

The same message is spray-painted on Whitworth Hall, a Grade-II listed building neighbouring the Manchester Museum on Oxford Road.

Both graffiti have appeared at eye level alongside the pavement, but were quickly cordoned off.

The individuals responsible for each piece of graffiti are still unknown. It comes amid ongoing tensions at the University, with student groups calling for it to end its academic partnership with TAU, which The Mancunion reported on in an exclusive in August.

A vote on the partnership was held in October of 2025 at Union Assembly, with 94% of 4,831 voting students opting in favour of ending the University’s partnership with TAU.

In The Mancunion‘s piece, Action4Palestine said UoM “covertly” announced plans to restart the partnership over the summer, when students and staff were away, through a series of documents.

The University said that the partnership was in line with codes of “academic freedom” and was “carried out within UK law and the University’s ethical and research governance frameworks”.

It is currently unknown whether the University will take any action to prevent this from happening again or to investigate who sprayed each piece of graffiti.

A University spokesperson said: “Criminal damage to University or Students’ Union property as a means of expressing views is unacceptable and has been reported to GMP. The graffiti will be removed, and the matter will be reviewed through the appropriate processes.

Members of our community hold a wide range of strongly held views on issues relating to the Middle East and on the University’s international partnerships. We remain committed to working closely with the Students’ Union to ensure students have opportunities to express their views and engage in productive discussions on these issues.”

The SU were contacted for comment, and their response will be added when we receive it, as this is a breaking story.