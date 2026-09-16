Brain Food: The importance of nutrition for academic study

Many of us are aware that eating a sufficient and balanced diet can improve our mood, energy levels and perceived cognitive function. Many of us may also be liable to put away an entire bag of Candy Kittens (or two) over a library session. I personally have no plans to desist from this particular habit. But how essential actually is good nutrition for academic performance?

The brain is an enormous energy drain for the body. It has been estimated that, despite making up only around 2% of the body’s mass, the brain consumes 20% of the energy produced, with its needs increasing during demanding study periods. Some studies have found that up to 50% of the brain’s “energy budget” is actually taken up by “non-signalling” functions- that is, metabolic processes such as protein synthesis, which are not directly part of information processing and retention. In short, your brain needs a lot of energy, all of which comes directly or indirectly from your food and drink.

According to Louisiana State University, for optimal brain and overall health, you should aim for your diet to fulfil four principles: adequacy, balance, moderation, and diversity. That is to say, fuel yourself sufficiently, with a wide range of nutrients, and a moderated intake of products “associated with detrimental health effects”.

So, without further ado, here are a handful of key “brain foods” to add to your meal prep this academic year:

Legumes, such as lentils, beans and chickpeas, are a source of protein.

University of Cambridge chef, Charlie Crick-Collins, stipulates that “legumes are going to be your best bet” for an affordable, low-fat source of protein. Protein, which is comprised of amino acids, is essential for cognitive function. The central nervous system, of which the brain is part, requires several essential amino acids, so-called because they can only be obtained from food intake, to synthesise various neurotransmitters. Legumes are particularly high in the essential amino acid lysine.

Hit the Curry Mile for your dahl fix, or add legumes to your own meal prep- try popping some red lentils in your soups, some beans in your pasta sauces, or some hummus with your library crisps.

Berries, such as blueberries, for flavonoids

Flavonoids are a large group of compounds that can be found in a wide range of fruits, vegetables, and plant-derived products, such as dark chocolate. They are not only rich in nutrients and act as antioxidants, but have also been found to improve cognitive function in adults over the short term, which could support effective academic study. Try adding berries to your breakfast, or indulge in a mixed-berry smoothie.

Oily fish, such as salmon and anchovies, are a source of omega-3.

Lipids have been estimated to form up to 60% of the brain’s weight, of which around 35% may be comprised of omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids. According to one review, “ingestion of omega-3 fatty acids increases learning, memory, cognitive well-being…”, all of which may be crucial for academic performance. For those who don’t eat fish, alpha-linolenic acid (ALA) is an omega-3 found in several plant-based foods, such as walnuts and avocado. ALA can be converted, although inefficiently, into the longer omega-3s, which are preferentially used by the brain.

Low-sugar fluids, such as water, tea and zero-sugar soda

Hydration is crucial for pretty much everything your body does, including brain function. The NHS recommends 6-8 glasses of fluid per day, and the good news is that this doesn’t have to be limited to water! In fact, one American study found that 62% of high school students with mostly A-grades drank at least one glass of 100% fruit juice per day. Beware, however, that the NHS also advises that more than one 150ml glass of juice a day can contribute to tooth damage. Lower-sugar drinks are strongly preferable, for dental health, but also for maintaining a steady blood sugar concentration, which may aid your ability to concentrate on academic work.

In short, eat up. University is not just about academic growth; it is a place that offers innumerable opportunities for personal development as we progress through each academic year, towards graduation and whatever awaits each of us on the other side. Make fuelling yourself properly a part of this learning journey, whatever that looks and feels like for you. And if you see someone in the library inhaling one Candy Kitten per flashcard, mind your business.