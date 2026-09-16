A bookish guide to Manchester

There’s something for everyone in Manchester; most of all, the avid reader. Host to a rich literary scene and named a UNESCO City of Literature in 2017, the city has been home to many famous novelists: Anthony Burgess, Elizabeth Gaskell and UoM’s very own Jeanette Winterson, to name a few. Whether it’s your first time here or you’re just yearning for a new haunt this semester, we’ve compiled everything you need to know as a new or returning bookworm in Manchester. This article contains mentions of suicide in one book.

1. Our Essential Freshers Reads:

Dolly Alderton’s memoir Everything I Know About Love serves as a warm hug to students worried about life plans (so basically every student ever). As the Sunday Times columnist tells the true story of navigating life, careers, and relationships as a student and young adult; her total refusal to shy away from raw emotion makes this book hit beautifully close to home for any fresher. Ultimately, Everything I Know About Love promises that throughout university and beyond, everything works itself out, even when it feels like it won’t.

Taking a different approach to coming-of-age comfort, Jade Song’s uniquely grotesque debut novel Chlorine follows teenage swimmer Ren Yu and her all-consuming desire to transform into a mermaid. Ren’s secret longing to alter herself in such a mythical transformation represents her escape from encroaching societal expectations and pressure: from her parents, overbearing coach and increasingly suspicious teammates. Under its fantastical body horror, Chlorine is a story of self-discovery and reinvention – one about going your own way and creating the truest version of yourself (in the most gory way possible). Perfect for the start of the academic year, Chlorine is the ideal read for any horror-lover anxious to find their crowd in a new city.

For freshers who often find themselves lost within Sylvia Plath’s metaphorical fig tree, Matt Haig’s The Midnight Library is a must-read. Nora Seed feels pointless. Her relationships are next to none, every opportunity she had was lost, and her cat just passed away. One night when it feels too suffocating to bear, she tries to take her own life. But instead of death, Nora finds herself inside a library, each book allowing her to live out a different life. Not only is this page-turner the perfect wind-down read, but Haig teaches us to trust in the decisions we make, a comfort that almost any fresher will welcome at some point.

2. Scoping Out The Perfect Spot:

Chosen book in hand, you’ll likely be spoilt for choice for reading spots in Manchester, but deciding where to go can be daunting at first.

On campus, start with the Main Library: escaping the clutches of the dreaded Blue section – which is the library equivalent of plain crisps – gives way to atmospheric and cosy Red and Purple sections: perfect for relaxed reading or an intense study session.

A short walk from any lecture building, Blackwell’s bookstore has an events calendar you’ll want to follow, featuring regular opportunities to meet and chat with your favourite authors. Recent guests such as Sophia Smith Galer and Amal El-Mohtar.

Absolutely essential stops on any Manchester bookshop crawl must include: Queer Lit; House of Books & Friends and Deansgate’s towering Waterstones, each boasting an impressive selection of titles, sections and genres. All of these spaces also provide welcoming café spaces for catching up with your fellow bookworms, perfect for curling up with a new read or chatting about one.

3. Check out the bookish societies on offer:

As you’re getting settled during Welcome Week, be sure to check out the societies fairs for information on UoM’s long-standing communities for book-lovers.

Our top pick is the Book Club Society, hosting monthly meet-ups, pub socials, craft events and more. All are welcome to join in, no matter your favourite genre or experience with reading. Last year, the Horror Society hosted a themed novella club, with fortnightly gatherings being a great way to meet fellow horror nerds or try something totally new. You’ll also find fascinating reads in the Manchester Historian: our student-led history magazine.

4. Get involved with The Mancunion’s books section!

Most importantly, we’d love to hear from you! If you’re interested in getting your work out there, chatting to no end about your latest reads or just meeting some like-minded literature fans, The Mancunion is the place for you! Find us at the societies fairs, and keep an eye out for more information on future section meetings. We can’t wait to see what you come up with.