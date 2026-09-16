The Mancunion’s ultimate Freshers’ pub crawl 

What’s the first thing you’re spending SFE on? Rent? Course books? Bus pass? Burberry Trench? Booze? The Mancunion recommends splurging on the former before the latter. But we know that pubbing is one of the best ways to figure out a new city. And, whether you drink or not, those fusty, beautiful third spaces are catalysts for lifelong friendships and memories – impromptu pres; haywire ID games with jarring flatmates; post-lecture social glue.

Here’s a student-friendly crawl featuring ten not to miss (not ten of the best), starting in Didsbury and ending in the city centre. Go out, have some fun, venture outside Fallowfield, and stop banging on about how cheap pints are in the North, we’re bored of it!

The Didsbury

Start at The Didsbury, the first pub on the Didsbury Dozen, a twelve pub crawl around the eponymous suburb south of Fallowfield. Stay for the charity shops, attractive independent cafes, cute dogs, and the Dozen – not so much for the eye-watering pint prices.

Southside Tequila Joint

From Didsbury, hop on any bus with a four in the name and head north to Withington – Fallowfield’s cooler older brother, which is home to trendy music venues and pretentious third-years. Make your way to neon-streaked bar Southside Tequila on the high street, which has a happy hour from 9 ‘til 11pm every day, and try a cheap cocktail or Mexican beer.

Friendship Inn

After that, hit Friendship, a Fallowfield staple with great beers and a convenient location. It’s got a proper atmosphere: wholesome but often a little unhinged. On my first night in Manchester, I went to Friendship and watched a guy wash his feet in the sink while doing ketamine. What more can you ask for from a pub?

256/Studio Bar

The theatre of dreams, the eighth wonder of the world, the gateway to hell. I won’t say more about 256 other than it must (and probably will be) experienced. It’s in an old church, and its sister pub Studio Bar shows sports and has a two pints for £5 deal. Don’t be surprised if you end up here after this pub crawl, it’s like a deranged tractor beam when you’re drunk.

Uttley Bar

Third years like to speak about Squirrels, Fallowfield campus’ last pub, which closed down when Oak House was demolished, as if it was the Library of Alexandria. Sure, but did it have a beer garden the size of a small country? Uttley Bar is the old faithful. It’s in the historic home of old Guardian editor C.P Scott – a space much too grand to exist to serve pints to students in their overdraft. It regularly gets packed, and has beers in the £2-3 range.

Big Hands

Get the bus from Fallowfield and head to Uni. Stop off at Big Hands, a noirish rooftop pub. Impress the niche locals with your knowledge of things like arancini (which they sell at Big Hands) and Crack Magazine, which they stock there.

Turing Tap

Cross the street and get a drink at Turing Tap – another post-lecture staple with a nice student discount. Stay for the pool tables, sports, and great upstairs space. If you’re flagging at this point, there’s fast food joints on Oxford Road to grab a bite.

The Grove

Walk down Oxford Road ‘til you hit Whitworth Park accommodation. You’ll feel a bit like you’re infiltrating a Soviet base before you hit The Grove, Whitworth’s student pub, which feels like a cross between a ‘70s exam hall and massive basement hangout spot. It’s staffed by the same team as Uttley, and has the same affordable prices and student-y vibe.

YES Bar

Go up Oxford Road a little more, hang a right and you’ll see YES Bar, which fuses pub, pizza spot, and gig space – check out its venues Basement and Pink Room, which host club nights like Disco Puss and bands like bar italia, respectively. YES is a must go: its rooftop bar might have the coolest smoking area in the city.

Peveril of the Peak

Peveril of the Peak isn’t a student-y pub, but it’s probably Manchester’s best – it was recently voted the best pub in the country by Time Out. At three floors, with sticky tables, a Victorian interior, and succulent pints, visiting the Pev might even make you feel sophisticated ten drinks in – that is until November, when it’s back to Aldi stubbies and Glen’s Vodka.