Freshers’ guide to Manchester’s art scene

In an attempt to settle a debate about the UK’s second city, I found myself trapped in a conversation with friends. We spoke loosely of facts and numbers, but we talked densely about how Manchester makes us feel, because our loyalty is still strong after two years of living in the city. So, if you’re looking to figure out the city, here’s how to do it through art.

When you’re in the mood to pause and reflect. I grew up in a small town and coming to university made me realise how my upbringing has influenced my preferences. I was never overwhelmed with choices on a lazy Sunday back home. We had the usual couple of hang-out spots; the ones where you inadvertently end up chilling out with your entire class. You’d pick a spot and linger there until the coffee was cold, and the sun had set.

To relive this habit of home, I used time after lectures to visit the Whitworth Art Gallery. Merely five minutes from uni, it serves as a calming fortress. At the top of my list of things to do this semester is to visit their newest exhibit, Reflections: Sangat and the Self which is about about the spiritual dialogue of individuality. On your way out, you’ll be tempted to pick up a print or a postcard from their gift shop to call your own.

If you’re going into town, your map will probably be overwhelmed with spots. If I had to choose, I would devote my time to the Manchester Art Gallery. When I recently visited the gallery, I came across a familiar face: Errol Theunissen’s Yes I Am Certain That The Romans Did Not Lie On Their Sofas Wearing Dirty Vans.

I immediately thought of last summer when my friend and I walked 30 mins towards a mill for an exhibit. texture gallery lived inside narrow entrances of a large industrial landscape in Ardwick and Theunissen was amongst the three artists on display at their inaugural show. texture has now moved to Cheetham Hill with the promise of continuing their brilliantly curated shows.

When you’re in Deansgate, the urge to slow down will be minimal. There’s always going to be a new store to check before sundown. However, if a rambunctious day isn’t on your palette, you should step into the magnificent John Rylands Library. Amongst manuscripts guarded behind glass, you’ll almost always run into something even more precious: graduates in their gowns, posing for pictures.

When you’re in the mood to hop and chase

Fred Aldous, Stevenson Square UNITOM, Stevenson Square Form Lifestyle Store, Northern Quarter The Modernist, Northern Quarter Village Books, Oldham Street Manchester Art Fair, 19-22 November 2026, Manchester Central Saan 1, Northern Quarter esea contemporary, Northern Quarter Castlefield Gallery, Castlefield SEESAW, Princess Street UNITOM Projects, Deansgate

When you’re in the mood to debate

One thing about Freshers’ Week house parties is that there’ll inevitably be a time when you must defend your city in a friendly-fire situation. If Manchester is ever in the conversation, I suggest you take them on a tour; a quick tram ride will take you to Salford, where you can watch a play, look at drawings of industrial Manchester, grab a bite, and more – all under the same roof of The Lowry.

Just on the outskirts of the Northern Quarter, you’ll find Impiety Hour. Attending their lineup of cultural programs (and Reading Hour!) will make you feel positively rendered. Similarly, Victoria Baths hosts exhibits and art markets that will fill you with joy. Beyond galleries and buildings is Withington Walls, a community-run public art project that’s transforming the neighborhood of Withington.

Inculcating art into your routine will be the easiest thing you do in Manchester. You’re walking to lectures in the Bridgeford Street building, and you’ll see urban design models on display; on your commute you might find mosaics that were deemed as vandalism. Ultimately, there is never a day spent bored here.

What the students want you to know

From Mya Mehra-Ali (3rd Year Art History):

I chose art history because it was a subject that combined many interests of mine. I like how Art History fuses important topics in society whilst providing essential skills for the outside world. What I enjoy most on my course is exploring Asian art (mainly West and South Asian), as well as ancient art and manuscripts. Studying art history has helped me find what I want to explore after completing my degree.

This has led me to start curating my own art exhibitions, my first one being this August. It really has made me come closer to realising what my true purpose is and is certainly guiding me to the right path.

Ultimately, studying art history isn’t just about what’s within the lecture room, it’s what one takes from the experience to find one’s one purpose.

From Maariya Daud (Art History, 2026):

Before starting university, I have to admit that I was slightly apprehensive about whether my ‘university experience’ would compare to everyone else’s, being a commuter student. But I think university is great because you’re in a small bubble, your own walkable city if you will, where you truly meet people from places you never could have guessed – it’s really easy to find your scene if you’re willing to.

I took internships and joined the paper; it was so much fun playing student journalist, not to mention finding likeminded students who I meshed with and that I miss dearly. so the great thing about a university like Manchester is that, while you’re growing and discovering your true identity, you’re bound to find people who align with you.

From Mrityunjoy Singh (2nd Year English Literature and Art History):

Studying the arts at UoM has been especially fruitful, the inclusion of non-western artists, along with the deconstruction of canon in our art history courses, has been very intellectually stimulating. The experience of seeing academic discussions about artists from my country and even my city as an international student is invigorating, it truly feels like a rounded holistic experience, and the representation is obviously quite inspiring.

The inclusion of education trips and visits to galleries have also been very positive and help to further the communal atmosphere in learning. The Whitworth art exhibits especially have been a personal favourite. Seeing ‘Beneath the Great Wave’ exhibit, to discovering an artist like Santiago Yuhuarcani and his works revolving around colonialism and esoteric practices has been enriching and helped immerse me into the program even more. It has been the most educational and interesting experience within the arts for me.