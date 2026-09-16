Your semester one cheat sheet to Manchester’s art scene

Your first semester at uni is an incredibly exciting few months, but it can also feel a touch overwhelming, filled with lots of new information, new places and new people to meet. If you’re not sure what to do on a rainy day off with your new flatmates, looking for a solo weekend activity or just fancy a great afternoon out, here’s a list of exhibitions and events to check out this term!

Free arts exhibitions

Looking for a creative and cheap day out? These free exhibitions explore the arts in all their glory!

Her Story: Women into Visual Art and Enterprise.

Manchester Central Library.

13th July until 23rd September.

Mythic Reinvention: Celebrating 50 years of Costume and Craft.

Royal Exchange Theatre.

16th September until 15th November.

Lowry 360: immersive gallery experience.

The Lowry.

A new permanent exhibition.

To See and Be Seen by Conor Collins.

HOME Mcr.

8th July until 31st October.

For the art lovers.

These are two ticketed events worth adding to your diary:

Manchester Art Fair.

Manchester Central.

19th until 22nd November.

Beneath the Great Wave: Hokusai and Hiroshige.

The Whitworth.

14th March until 15th November.

Manchester Jewellery Week.

8th September to the 4th October.

Manchester Jewellery Week is bringing exhibitions, talks and workshops across the city, celebrating all things jewelery. There’s lots to explore but some highlights include:

City of Suffragettes.

Manchester Craft and Design Centre.

12th September until 24th December.

They are also hosting a number of talks about the exhibition, which are all free.

Cotton to Graphene (Graduate Exhibition).

Manchester School of Art.

10th September until 16th September.

24Carat Party People.

Manchester Art Gallery Shop.

8th September until 4th October.

Whether you’re an art enthusiast or simply looking for something different to do this term, there’s plenty to discover this term. How lucky are we to be studying in a city with such a vast cultural scene!