2026 Freshers’ gig guide

Manchester is a patchwork of scenes that stretch far beyond the Madchester and Haçienda categories. Anyone that says otherwise is trying to sell you something. Still, if you’re into music, you probably didn’t think twice about coming here, and sound is the most valuable social currency in Freshers’ week. So whether you’re partial to some brain-numbing Afflecks-tinged indie, want to look niche to that hot person at pres who’s in a band t-shirt you don’t know, or need to cure a week-long hangover, here’s our Freshers’ gig guide, featuring venues across the city. Words by Archie Forde

The Tubs / Bramwell – Deaf Institute, 26 th September

FFO: Teenage Fanclub, R.E.M., Richard Thompson

The Deaf Institute, a legendary heritage venue/nightclub on off Oxford Road start the year as they mean to go on. On the 26th, they find time in between cult post-punk ‘Whip Round’ Thursdays to new ‘Sh*t Indie Disco’ Tuesdays to host Welsh jangle poppers The Tubs, touring in support of their new album ‘Hard Life’. Support comes from Bramwell and their brand of British Invasion-inspired guitar pop.

Rebecca Spooner / Tom’s Earring / Mary Bolt – Eagle Inn, 30 th September

FFO: Big Thief, Laura Marling, Billie Marten

Salford bastion of local music and excellent pints The Eagle Inn strikes again as Rebecca Spooner and her band play their first ever headline gig, offering a magnetic blend of contemporary folk and harmonic pop to audiences that find their way through the cosy pub’s winding corridors. Spooner and co are supported by UoM art-folk cohort Tom’s Earring, familiar faces to many at The Mancunion, alongside Mary Bolt’s gentle acoustics.

Bill Callahan – Aviva Studios, 2 nd October

FFO: Silver Jews, Leonard Cohen, Townes Van Zandt

Is there a better way to shake off that weeklong fresher’s hangover than listening to Bill Callahan in a dimly lit room? Since moving away from his cult ‘90s moniker Smog, Callahan’s previous lo-fi alternative rock sound has made way for more confessional chamber folk. At Aviva Studios, he’ll take to the stage at Manchester’s newest major art space, an airplane hangar-like setting that has already hosted sold-out shows from My Bloody Valentine, Thom Yorke-backed Hamlet performances and art from Marina Abramovic. Words by Jake Pearson

The Orielles, St Mary’s Parish Church, 23rd September

FFO: Alvvays, Beach House, Duster

The Orielles refuse genre labels. Blending elements of psych-rock, avant-pop, shoegaze and more, the band hail from Halifax but are now based in Manchester. Saint Mary’s Parish Church in Stockport welcomes them after new album ‘Only You Left’, which introduced sultry, elusive vocals, and murky yet ethereal drums and guitar, following a playful debut.

Festival Povera, Big Hands and The Temple, 23-26th September

FFO: The Moldy Peaches, Richard Dawson, The Fall

Located next to campus, the eclectic, music-oriented bar Big Hands is heralded students and locals alike. Over four days, it’s hosting live music, art, and performance with its sister bar, The Temple. Friday welcomes three bands – expect rock, punk, and/or alternative, genre-bending music – and a special guest DJ. Other days promise short-film screenings, live projection art, more music, and a comedic musical performance, all advertised on their Instagram @bighandsbar.

Mary In The Junkyard, Gorilla, 29th September

FFO: Black Country, New Road, English Teacher, Geese

London-based Mary In The Junkyard are set to play at Gorilla following the release of their debut album Role Model Hermit. Marked by the emotional intensity of Clari Freeman-Taylor’s vocals, and laced with both heartbreaking melancholy and a kind of tragic innocence, Mary In the Junkyard combine elements of folk and rock, providing listeners with an impassioned album that straddles tenderness and a deep-rooted frustration. Words by Millie de la Nougerede

Ninush – The Abbey, 22nd September

FFO: Black Country, New Road, 1000 Rabbits, Wendy Eisenberg

The Bird Records’ debut signing spreads her wings on her first headline tour. Her debut, “The Flowers I See You In” frolicks in a field of plucky strings and delicate singing, showing its’ face at The Abbey, a new venue operated by indie promoter giant Now Wave.

jackzebra – The White Hotel, 25th September

FFO: Bladee, Zukovstheworld, Omari Lyesight

The White Hotel is a stronghold of Manchester music culture: its eclectic sounds, and rundown garage venue has fueled music fans for over a decade before its closure was announced earlier this year. The venue ends its tenure with a European debut for Chinese cloud rap favourite jackzebra, with blasé vocals and trap beats produced in post-firewall Shanghai – sure to shudder the foundations of the venue.

Courtney Barnett – Aviva Studios, 17th October

FFO: Julia Jacklin, Stella Donnelly, The Beths

If you’d have asked indieheads to predict an artist to have a career revival last year, few would have said Courtney Barnett. Following an impressive showing at 6Music Festival in March, the Australian songwriter returns to Manchester with a new album, but the same old charming lyricism. With their spacious venue and gorgeous sound system, Aviva Studios seems the perfect place for Barnett’s return. Words by Hopper Ho

Neighbourhood Festival, Multiple Venues, 17th October

FFO: Courteeners, Wolf Alice, Wunderhorse

Since its launch in 2016, Neighbourhood Festival has taken over venues across Manchester almost annually for a celebration of the best indie-rock around. The festival’s first edition saw Circa Waves, Blossoms and Declan

McKenna perform early into their careers, and its 2026 lineup similarly featuring the hottest-tipped acts of today. A third wave of artists saw Basht, Aimee Fatale and more join a bill including headliners Keo and Florence Road, both of whom conquered stages as huge as Finsbury Park over summer.

With the majority of Neighbourhood’s venues lying along the Oxford Road Corridor, the festival is the perfect opportunity for students to discover new bands and new spaces simultaneously. The main stage will be set in Manchester Academy, in a convenient location next-door to the University of Manchester’s student union, but it’s

at the smaller venues that some of the best upcoming artists will perform some of their final intimate sets as they continue to rise amongst the ranks of the UK’s music scene. Stage splits and set times are yet to be announced, but make sure to check out the neo-Gothic interior of Deaf Institute’s lodge and music hall spaces, as well as the two rooms at YES. Local names to look out for on the day are The Guest List, who are already on their way to stardom, as well as Zoë’s Brothers, a duo of twins who are due to bring their Americana-tinged take on indie to the festival. Words by Samuel Chamberlain