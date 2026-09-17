The Trafford Centre is many things: a shopping centre, a maze of escalators, a place to spend money you probably don’t have as a student. But a fashion week venue? This weekend, between the overstimulating Primark queues and the smell of fast food, the Trafford Centre was home to Manchester Fashion Week (MFW). Models strutted past bemused shoppers, turning an otherwise ordinary shopping trip into a front row Fashion Week seat.

From emerging designers to bold street style, the city has been proving that fashion in the North is far more than an afterthought. With Manchester’s unmistakable mix of grit, creativity and individuality, the week has showcased a glimpse into a fashion scene that is unapologetically its own – and giving London a run for its money.

This Saturday offered a particularly powerful moment of MFW through the Future Threads Show, a runway centred around young people, sustainability and the possibilities that open up when creativity is given room to grow. The Trafford’s outlandishly gorgeous, marble space provided a platform for emerging designers to showcase their work

Hannah Spencer, MP for Gorton and Denton, spoke about the importance of giving “the next generation of creativity access to opportunity” at the event, particularly encouraging them “to see those industries as somewhere they can belong”. For many young people, breaking into fashion can feel like an impossible step. Projects such as this offer a chance to develop practical skills explaining that events such as these showcase “what can happen when young people are given that opportunity”.

The runway was made possible through a collaboration between MFW, the Northern Fashion Collective, Youth Zones and a variety of industry partners. While donations and support from companies such as Nudie Jeans helped bring the project together, offering denim offcuts to be used for materials.

For Luke-Matthew Iveson (winner of the BBC’s The Great British Sewing Bee), who helped guide the young creatives through the process, the results were particularly impressive. Despite having just six days to develop their designs, the young participants produced complex, colourful pieces while navigating the challenges of working with unfamiliar people and materials.

One of the pieces that immediately drew attention was a long, shadow grey dress that brought a sense of ’80s drama to the runway. It featured exaggerated shoulder pads which created a powerful and sculpted silhouette. This was then softened through a dramatic train trailing behind. However, the denim corset on top was arguably the real star of the show. The lace up detail contrasted the elegance of the gown and brought a contemporary angle to the look. It was therefore an impressive collision of aesthetics – matching power dressing with modern streetwear.

Another particular standout design was a jacket and floor length skirt combination which utilised both colour and texture. The jacket featured a delicate Peter Pan collar which brought a vintage sense to the look, whilst the skirt introduced a more dramatic element. It featured a gorgeous, burgundy fabric on the front, which was excellently contrasted by a khaki green at the back, where a daring slit added movement to the piece as it was showcased on the runway.

This contrast between these two colours gave the design an unexpected angle. The deep rouge brought a sense of drama whilst the khaki green grounded the bottom half of the outfit. Therefore, together the colours transformed what might have been a simple, classic two piece into a much more experimental ensemble. In addition, the ruffles on the skirt also added yet another dimension to the piece, creating more movement as the model walked.

A sense of ambition and experimentation coursed through the collection, from intricate patchwork and striking silhouettes to unexpected colour pairings. Though each designer brought a distinct point of view, the pieces shared a compelling sense of cohesion. However, the most refreshing element of all was the collection’s treatment of sustainability, not as a constraint, but as a creative stimulation, which was met with confidence and individual flair.

This is perhaps what made the showcase so intriguing. In a world where style can often feel increasingly focused on quickly changing trends and the ease that fast fashion offers, these young designers broke the mould and took already overlooked materials and gave them a second life. The result was therefore outfits that felt individual and exciting, as opposed to safe and predictable.

Ultimately, these designers are entering an industry at a decisive moment. That is, one that is increasingly compelled to reconsider how clothing is made, worn and ultimately discarded. However, their answer is refreshingly uncomplicated. They have transformed what already exists into something entirely new. Therefore, if this collection is any indication, then the future of fashion may not lie in endless novelty, but rather in the overlooked materials that are so readily cast aside. So watch out London, the future of UK fashion might just be northern.

Want to know all about the shows from last year? Check out the 2025 Manchester Fashion Week report here.