Valentine’s Day is bad on both sides

A rose, a heart shaped lollipop, and a pink heart card on its way to your betrothed during Westlake High School’s 5th period class on Valentine’s Day, if you paid the $2 price tag. Eyes darting to any sound from the hallway the day of, wondering whether a rose would come their way this year. The irony behind the love filled fundraiser was that I organized and handed out this symbol of love. With acne that made me consider getting bangs and an aura of awkwardness, I lived in a semi-happy existence channeling a loveless spinster. To clarify, it was not a profitable fundraiser, $2 for a rose? I begged our vice principal to go to the Los Angeles flower market at three in the morning to purchase the cheapest flowers, the market and the surrounding area being a place in which the words “safe” and “charming” do not come to mind.

In high school, I longed to be a rose recipient. Longed for the time that I would understand what love was. What I gathered from watching Four Weddings and a Funeral, scrolling instagram, seeing the head cheerleader with a teddy bear the size of a small gorilla holding a bouquet, was that it was filled with grand gestures. Love seemed like endless happiness, presents, and conversations in the rain, and because of this I loathed and wished for it. I did not think of the costs of having a day for love because my desire to be a part of the club outweighed my judgment. February 14th symbolized the day of romantic elitism, separating the people in love from the “others”.

Love being my solution became internalized in me. I assumed I wasn’t allowed into the club because I was not lucky. So I tried to gain luck by liking the worst people, expecting the best of them, and assuming the whole thing would end with a huge box of chocolates addressed to me. My favorite “bad” boy was a footballer who once told me “I don’t want to date you because I want to marry you.” Somehow that fueled my longing for him.

Last year, I sat ready for my first valentine’s day in a real relationship with someone my friends and family also confirmed was a good decent human being. I assumed all my feelings about the day had been magically erased from my mind because I myself had changed and done the impossible: got into a relationship.

A few weeks before the day I was sitting around with my boyfriend and another couple. I brought Valentine’s day up and assumed they had plans, “Well no, we don’t really believe in the day itself.” Without a beat my boyfriend replied the same thing. Wait.. but I thought it was supposed to be different? Don’t people’s feelings change once they are allowed in the club?

Then I finally asked myself why should I suddenly be supportive of a day that excluded me for so long and filled me with frustration? I like flowers. I love chocolate. I hide my love for cuddly things. Why not participate in the holiday that I finally belonged to?

Yes, I like all of the elements of the day itself, but why should it be dictated what day I should enjoy them. Even if I did take part, I wouldn’t be doing Valentine’s day the right way. Not enough flowers or chocolate and surely not enough love for the person I’m supposed to love more than anything on the day. It feels forced. Why should this be the day I express my love? The amount of love in my relationship isn’t important the rest of the year? Also too many gifts. Birthdays, holidays, AND Valentine’s day. No. Too much.

Love has ebbs and flows. There are days I am selfish, moody, and too opinionated at the dinner table, and my stone heart seems incapable of love. Other days I am truly a gross nightmare: clingy, cuddly and revealing how much of an “I love you” slut I really am. I am human and how would it be possible for me to contain the “good” emotions for one particular day?

To the younger version of myself, I am sorry to admit it, but both sides are bad on Valentine’s day. Though I would like to destroy the capitalistic nightmare, I would not go as far as to abolish it. Sure there is a plethora to complain about but cheap discounted chocolate is cheap discounted chocolate. Yes, that is not in the category of “making you live longer cocoa” but it is half off.