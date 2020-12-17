Festive treats: Cinnamon Palmiers

Cinnamon palmiers are a super easy festive twist on my favourite kind of pastry, and excellent as a sweet treat to impress your family (or five friends in an outdoor space)!

Most pre-made pastry sold in supermarkets happens just so happens to be vegan, so these cinnamon palmiers can also easily be made fully plant-based by substituting butter for a non-dairy alternative.

Ingredients

Ready-made puff pastry

Sugar

Melted butter

Cinnamon

Method

1. Preheat your oven

2. Take your puff pastry out of the fridge and let it warm up for about 10 mins

3. Melt your butter.

4. Mix your cinnamon and sugar in a bowl. I don’t tend to have precise measurements as it depends on how cinnamon-y you want, so I would just add some cinnamon and taste and add more as appropriate. Spread half the melted butter on one side, making sure to coat all of it, then add the cinnamon sugar mix, making sure to spread it to the edges.

5. Carefully flip the pastry over and repeat step three.

6. Once both sides are coated, take the shorter ends and roll them at the same time towards the middle until they meet each other, as if it’s a scroll. If you look at the end you should have a vague heart shape, like below.

7. Put baking paper onto a baking tray. Depending on whether you like your palmiers crisp and hard or soft and chewy in the centre will change how thick you cut them. Thinner if you like them crisp, thicker for chewiness. Slice them and lay each slice down on the baking tray like so:

8. Cooking time depends on your oven and thickness, but once one side is golden brown, flip it over. Once both sides are done, take them out and leave to cool.

There you have it, cinnamon palmiers – the perfect delicious yet sophisticated holiday treat and no one needs to know you did not make the pastry yourself!