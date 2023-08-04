Manchester Psych Fest returns for its 10th edition

Psych Fest is back in Manchester for its 10th edition of the one-day festival. Taking place on the 2nd of September 2023, the event is set to be spread across multiple iconic venues including the Albert Hall, O2 Ritz, YES, Gorilla, the Deaf Institute, The Union, and one of the most recent additions to the Oxford Road Corridor, Canvas.

The festival, which is being headlined by Ezra Furman and The Brian Jonestown Massacre, has recently announced 20 additional acts, including Wirral rockers The Mysterines, The Murlocs, Stealing Sheep and The Dream Machine. Manchester-based duo Atmos Bloom will also be performing on the day. The act is comprised of Curtis Paterson and Tilda Gratton, former Head Music Editor of The Mancunion!

Personal favourites of The Mancunion‘s Music Section will be performing, such as The Murder Capital, whom we had the pleasure of interviewing earlier this year in anticipation of their highly acclaimed second album. If you missed their captivating performance in Manchester back in February, this is the perfect opportunity to see them live. The Scottish singer Hamish Hawk, whom we had the pleasure of speaking to about his second album ‘Angel Numbers’, is set to make his triumphant return to Manchester after a busy summer of touring the UK and Europe.

Also, to our excitement, KOKOKO! will be making their first appearance in Manchester since 2019. This electronic collective from the Democratic Republic of Congo is well known for repurposing objects into musical instruments, taking the concept of reuse and recycle to a whole new level – make sure you make the most of your ticket and see them live.

In addition to all the live band performances, you can also expect incredible DJ sets and exciting art exhibitions in the form of installations, illustrations, and mixed media works. Of course, food hasn’t been left out of the equation, and the festival promises tons of delicious street food options, as well as several film screenings and yoga workshops.

The event is proving to be incredibly popular and early bird tickets have already sold out. Some limited tickets are still available here so get yours before they’re gone!