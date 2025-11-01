Opinion: Why the dismantling of the Counter-Strike skins market is a good thing

Counter-Strike 2 (formerly Global Offensive) is one of the most popular games of all time, yet for years many players have cared less about winning matches and more about collecting digital cosmetics – weapon ‘skins’ obtained by opening ‘cases’, a.k.a. lootboxes. These skins have been treated like a de facto stock market, with players artificially inflating prices and hoarding rare items to sell later.

First released in 1999 as a Half-Life mod, Counter-Strike quickly became a staple of competitive first-person shooters, eventually evolving into Counter-Strike: Source (2004) and Global Offensive (2012). Valve, the game’s developer, has maintained direct control over the franchise and its in-game economy through Steam, their digital distribution platform. They introduced the Arms Deal update in 2013, which added weapon skins and the case-opening system that would later transform the series. What began as a cosmetic novelty gradually grew into one of gaming’s largest secondary markets, earning Valve a consistent revenue stream from case keys, marketplace fees, and community engagement.

Regular cases contain five rarity tiers: blue (mil-spec), purple (restricted), pink (classified), red (covert), and yellow (contraband). Collecting ten items in a tier allows you to ‘trade up’ to an item from the next tier – ten blues for a purple, ten purples for a pink, and so on. There was one major exception – nothing from the yellow tier (knives or gloves) could be traded up to, and could only be opened from cases. The odds of opening a yellow tier item are 0.26% and, given cases cost real-life money, it was not uncommon for players to invest hundreds or thousands into obtaining rare items.

These rare items could then be traded on the Steam market, with factors such as float (how damaged the item appears), StatTrak (an item kill-counter, only found on 10% of drops), and the skin’s pattern influencing cost. For years, knives were extremely expensive for the average player, with some knives costing in the tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars.

However, on the 23rd October, Valve dropped a bombshell of an announcement that led to a seismic change:

[ CONTRACTS ]

Extended functionality of the “Trade Up Contract” to allow exchanging 5 items of Covert quality as follows: 5 StatTrak™ Covert items can be exchanged for one StatTrak™ Knife from a collection of one of the items provided 5 regular Covert items can be exchanged for one regular Knife item or one regular Gloves item from a collection of one of the items provided



Knives were now available in trade-up – not just from unboxing. This meant anyone with five red-tier items could obtain one.

To say this had a drastic effect on the trading market for skins would be an understatement. Before the update, the cap for the market was roughly $6.08 billion. After, it had almost halved to $3.08 billion. The demand for buyable knives was heavily lessened given the relative ease of obtaining five red tier skins, and players started trading up to very high quality knives. The market no longer revolved around yellow tier items.

It’s intriguing to see the difference in opinions from users online. Almost every casual player is appreciative of the change, and it’s not hard to see why. For players who are genuinely just interested in playing with nice skins, and aren’t treating the game like a stock market, it’s a win to be able to reliably acquire a good-looking knife for relatively cheap. It’s a change that fully prioritises the skins themselves, and not their perceived exchange value. Skin traders, on the other hand, are not so happy about the changes.

In my opinion, the items market has had a drastically negative effect on Counter-Strike in recent years. It feels like the gameplay has taken a backseat in certain parts of the community, and has been replaced by a dangerous, unregulated market infected by scammers and grifters. Players desperate to turn Steam market credit into real cash turned to third-party trading sites, which have a whole litany of controversies. Popular site CS.MONEY was hacked in 2022 and $6 million worth of skins were stolen, 33.7% of users surveyed by TrustPlay reported being scammed on third-party sites, and a CS:GO scam (quality switching) is even mentioned in Steam’s generic list of scams.

Valve making knives easily obtainable helps to curb the treatment of skins as stock, because they’re not and have never been fully regulated. The fact is, everyone who has invested in these skins hoping to sell them later as a profit has engaged in a form of gambling, and cannot blame Valve for the fact that their purchase hasn’t benefitted them. Given the crackdown on lootboxes by video game regulators, it seems as though Valve is moving away from a case-based system, especially given their new ‘X-ray cases’ and ‘terminal’ functionality hinting at controlled item generation.

The new update also helps drive users towards the Steam market, where Valve takes a cut of every transaction. Price listings are capped at approximately $1,800, so any super expensive knives would be sold through other means such as Bitcoin, removing Valve’s cut of the profits. By lowering yellow sell points and increasing red ones, Valve has the best of both worlds, as the money they couldn’t see before is now visible and easy for them to profit from. While this weakens unregulated selling, it could also backfire in the long run: by tying Valve’s profits to market value, the company gains an incentive to inflate prices or limit supply.

Ultimately, Valve still bears some responsibility for how dangerous trading was over the years, but this update is undeniably a step in the right direction. Ever since cases were introduced, the company profited from openings and an unregulated market instead of offering a straightforward shop with fixed prices. Now, though, this change signals a shift that could finally bring an end to CS2’s trading economy. It’s hard not to imagine how Counter-Strike‘s playerbase would be now without the years of it feeling like a gambling simulator and, especially given its appeal to younger players, perhaps it’s time once and for all to get rid of speculative pricing for the safety and QOL of users. Maybe it’ll start to feel like a game again.