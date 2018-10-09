Manchester Entrepreneurs kick off a new year

Manchester Entrepreneurs held their launch event on Wednesday, 26th of September, it was the perfect opportunity for all budding The Apprentice candidates to find out more about how they can start their own venture.

The evening featured talks from the likes of Henry Ludlam, focusing on how to start a business at university, and interactive workshops for students to participate in. Alongside various stalls featuring representatives from partners and start-ups, attendees were also given the opportunity to network with other students and with industry professionals. With the event reaching its full capacity of 200 people, attendees certainly found the event useful, with one student saying ‘[Henry Ludlam] made me think about a power within me’.

As well as this, they also ran three workshops all about generating unconventional ideas, delivered by Daksh Jindal from Rolls-Royce, Kiran and Myrto from AccelerateMe and the Manchester Entrepreneur team themselves.

Manchester Entrepreneurs was set up in 2008, aiming to connect future entrepreneurs with industry professionals, focussing on a two-way relationship between students and businesses. They have won awards such as Student Educator of the Year 2010, and run various programmes throughout the year such as AccelerateME and WhatNext, designed to progress the future and current careers of students.

Joe Wear, President, said “Manchester Entrepreneurs is the place to be if you’re looking to meet interesting people, share ideas and be inspired to do something amazing at university”.

Next up, Manchester Entrepreneurs are taking part in Wakelet’s Start Up Stories. This features a panel consisting of Kiran Arokiasamy from AccelerateME, as well as Jonah Enyi Ogbuneke, the founder of Love for the Streets, and Jamil Khalil, the founder and CEO of Wakelet.

The evening will take place in the Theatre Room of the SU, starting at 6pm on Wednesday, 10th of October, and will provide students with the opportunity to listen to and network with some of Manchester’s most experienced entrepreneurs. If you’d like to get involved, tickets can be booked on Facebook.