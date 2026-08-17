Lola Young at O2 Apollo: A triumphant return for a true warrior

The trajectory of Lola Young’s career, so far, hasn’t folded out to the expectations of a modern day pop star. Belonging to a generation of musicians who have quickly caught onto the career-progressing abilities social media affords – Young’s song ‘Messy’ has been the soundtrack to over eight million videos on TikTok – the 25-year-old has been the singer du jour for music fans and critics alike since her breakthrough in 2024. But all the fame didn’t come without a cost for the BRIT School alumna, who infamously cancelled all of her scheduled appearances following an on-stage collapse in September last year, choosing to step out of the spotlight as she devoted time to prioritise her health: the polar opposite of what the machine wants someone of her prominence to do.

Young’s strength shone through as she made her return to the stage with a one-off show at the London Palladium in March, following a brief dip into the light for a performance and acceptance speech at this year’s GRAMMYs. Since then, Young’s calendar has slowly began to fill up once again, making her long-overdue return to Manchester as she commenced a six-date UK tour with two nights at the 3500 capacity O2 Apollo.

Manchester seems the most fitting place for Young to perform such pivotal shows. Her two nights at O2 Apollo were her first headline shows in over six months, and the championing spirit of the crowd as the clock ticked towards nine truly created an environment that seemed to make her step into the spotlight just a bit easier. Mancunian crowds do it better: there’s an energy that meanders through the crowd like a wave. A room full of supportive fans were there to revel in the artistry of one of the industry’s biggest stars, every face in the crowd wanting only for her to find comfort: to be able to relish in the applause she has so rightly earned.

Queues extended long past the adjacent and recently-closed Apsley Cottage pub long after doors opened. The handwritten “Pub closed down” sign sellotaped to the door was truly the cherry on top – it’s just a bunch of bricks from the back, but the Apollo stands so tall, and even today the venue’s charm is second-to-none.

New York-based musician Annabelle Dinda was on support, a musician on track for a lengthy and successful career if she continues the momentum. Though venturing for less interactions with the crowd, Dinda and her band had an unparalleled synergy and an infectious passion that energised an already excited crowd for Young’s imminent return.

The anticipation was palpable as the clock paced past the scheduled start time of nine o’clock without any on-stage action, a flurry of eager photographers descending into the pit. But it wasn’t long before worries fizzled into nothing but a memory as the band walked on-stage one-by-one, and the opening chord of ‘SAD SOB STORY! :)’ beckoned out to the crowd. With the swagger of a true star, Young made her long-awaited strut onto the stage. This was more than just the opening of the show, but a showcase of strength and resilience.

To have cancelled two sold-out shows, taken the time needed to heal, and return stronger than ever – that’s just about worthy of five stars in itself. But what truly shone was the awkwardly innocent smile emblazoned on her face as she greeted her swarm of devoted fans, some of whom had been queuing since the early hours of the morning, as though she was half-expecting to walk out to a half empty turnout.

The opening of the set saw Young dive straight into her performance, giving her all to a selection of entrancing slices from her sophomore album I’M ONLY F**KING MYSELF. The crowd relayed each line back to her in a call-response like motion, with the deafening reciprocation of viral hit ‘One Thing’ affirming her status as one of the biggest names in the music industry, specifically of those in the digital sphere, the crowd in a frenzy as she yelled “what’s up Manneh!”

If there was any anxiety, Young truly has a true talent for supression as she owned every inch of the stage from the get-go. Admittedly, there were a few vocal strains which suggested she was performing under a blanket of nerves, but this simply added to the rawness of the show. For every off note, Young seemed to gain another point to prove, with the amount of energy pouring out of the 25-year-old climbing throughout the set. “I actually have the cutest fans in the world” she uttered as she picked up a fan-made shirt thrown onstage.

There’s a hunger deep within Lola Young’s bones to be a pop star. The O2 Apollo’s stage has seen the likes of Lana Del Rey and Lady Gaga take to it in their early days, and it’s almost undeniable that Lola Young will become one of the names that will be emblazoned on the walls in decades to come. A privilege doesn’t even come close to how special it was to share a room with Young and her powerhouse spirit, and anyone lucky enough to be presented with an opportunity to see her should take full advantage of it.