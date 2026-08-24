The results of the May 2026 Union Assembly vote are in. 1,366 students voted across three policies submitted through the assembly:

“Should the Students’ Union adopt the ‘Moving forward a student petition to rename the Nancy Rothwell Building’ policy?”

“Should the Students’ Union lobby the University to protect 1-2 pm every Friday from timetabled teaching and examinations?”

“Should the Students’ Union adopt the ‘UoM Should Oppose the US Government Whilst it is Actively Fascist’ policy?”

The Union Assembly is where students can influence policy within the Students’ Union. A motion needs a minimum of 500 votes and a simple majority to pass.

It is important to note that SU policy differs from the University of Manchester’s policy; the SU can lobby UoM to change policy, but does not directly control it.

Should the Students’ Union adopt the ‘Moving forward a student petition to rename the Nancy Rothwell Building’ policy?

Of the 947 students who cast their votes, 84% voted ‘yes’, meaning the policy met the minimum number of votes required to pass.

Originally known as the ‘Engineering Building’, the building was renamed in 2024 after the former University of Manchester Vice-Chancellor Nancy Rothwell.

The renaming attracted some criticism from students, largely due to controversy over the University’s handling of COVID-19 restrictions in 2020 — particularly the installation of fences around Fallowfield accommodation blocks, which prompted student protests and their subsequent removal.

Rothwell was also later forced to apologise after incorrectly stating during a BBC interview that she had contacted a student involved in a racial profiling incident with university security staff in Fallowfield.

The renaming was further criticised by pro-Palestinian student activists, who opposed honouring figures they viewed as linked to the University’s ties with Israel.

Should the Students’ Union lobby the University to protect 1-2 pm every Friday from timetabled teaching and examinations?

Of the 1174 students who cast their votes, 80% voted ‘yes’, meaning the policy met the minimum number of votes required to pass.

1-2 pm on Friday is the ‘call to prayer’, or the Dhur Salah, for those practising the Islamic faith. The motion argued that students with classes or exams during this time may be forced to choose between their studies and religious practice. Protecting this hour from timetabled teaching and examinations would aim to remove this conflict.

Data from the University of Manchester’s 2025 Equality Information Report states that 14.7% of full-time undergraduate students identify as Muslim.

Should the Students’ Union adopt the ‘UoM Should Oppose the US Government Whilst it is Actively Fascist’ policy?

Of the 774 students who cast their votes, 85% voted ‘yes’, meaning the policy met the minimum number of votes required to pass.

This comes after the United States Government has faced criticism over its handling of several domestic and international issues, ranging from support for Israeli actions in Gaza, in particular the humanitarian impact on civilians, its hard-line policy in immigration, and its attacks on Iran.

The University of Manchester has extensive ties with a number of US institutions and companies.

Last year, a non-binding memorandum was signed with the University of Washington, fostering a “strategic partnership” between the two universities, and in 2023, the university formed a “Special Relationship Partnership” with three US-based institutions.

The University of Manchester also has links with multiple American companies, most notably with tech giant Microsoft; the university and the American-based corporation signed a “world-first AI partnership” in January of this year.

The ties between the UoM and the US have been strengthened even further recently; just days after the Union Assembly, a “Future of Work Alliance” was announced with New York-based financial services firm BNY.

As all votes have passed, the Union will implement the policies, with the results communicated to the University. The Students’ Union Executive Officer team will then discuss what actions the Students’ Union can take next.