The University of Manchester celebrates new ‘Special Relationship Partnerships’ with 3 top North American universities

On October 5, 2023, The University of Manchester announced a new agreement- the “Special Relationships Partnerships” – with three North American institutions.

This Special Relationship partnership will see the University of Manchester encourage faculty and student exchanges, joint research projects, and Global Classroom efforts to foster collaborative research and teaching partnerships.

Furthermore, the Special Relationship Partnership between the two sides of the Atlantic is based on the institutions’ common values, which include a strong emphasis on “equity, diversity, social justice, and inclusion”.

These institutions in North America – Vassar College, Spelman College, and Xavier University of Louisiana (XULA) – are prominent liberal arts colleges as well as historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs).

Spelman College is the USA’s “oldest institution of higher education for Black women.” Vassar College, founded in 1861, was the second North American institution to award degrees to women, and XULA is the only Catholic HCBU.

Professor Dame Nancy Rothwell, President and Vice-Chancellor of The University of Manchester, stated on the university website: “Our partnerships with Vassar College, Xavier University, and Spelman College represent a commitment to international collaboration, research excellence, and the creation of a shared teaching and learning environment. These relationships underscore our dedication to promoting academic diversity and fostering global perspectives”.

On the topic of the Special Relationship Partnership, Reynold Verret, President of Xavier University of Louisiana commented to Xavier University, “Xavier and UoM are both renowned universities, united in their commitment to academic diversity, international collaboration, and the betterment of the world. Through this partnership, Xavier’s mission to promote a more just and humane society through the education of our students to become leaders of positive change is further elevated and highlighted on the global stage.”