Leopard print roars back: The resurgence of a popular fashion trend

Fashion trends may come and go, but certain styles endure regardless of the season or year. Among these eternal favourites is the striking leopard print. This iconic pattern has graced runways, decorated high street shops, and adorned red carpets for decades. But what is it about animal print that keeps it perpetually in vogue? Let’s explore the allure of this timeless pattern and uncover the reasons behind its enduring popularity.

The rise of leopard print

While the comeback of this iconic animal print may be a surprise, along with other fashion zines, we called it at the beginning of the year. Vogue has spoken that the ‘Leopard print revival’ that is upon us, and following years of quiet luxury, minimalist aesthetics, and #cleangirl trends this bold print segways back into mainstream fashion. But did it ever really leave?

First becoming fashionable around the 1930s following the release of Tarzan the Apeman, leopard print has clawed its way back into the forefront of fashion, marking a roaring resurgence in recent years. Once considered bold and daring, it now reigns as a versatile staple in modern wardrobes. Its ascent can be attributed to a fusion of nostalgia and contemporary style, with designers reimagining the pattern across runways and streetwear alike.

Social media influencers and celebrities have also played a pivotal role, showcasing leopard print’s ability to inject instant glamour into any look. From accessories to outerwear, its ubiquity knows no bounds, transcending seasons and demographics to firmly establish itself as a timeless trend.

Five Best Buys

Preview our curated collection of the top five leopard print fashion items that are sure to add a touch of fierce style to your wardrobe! From statement pieces to versatile staples, leopard print continues to reign supreme in the realm of fashion.

Embrace your wild side and elevate your look with these must-have items featuring this iconic pattern. Whether you’re a seasoned trendsetter or just dipping your toes into the world of animal print, there’s something here for everyone. Let’s dive in and discover the best leopard print pieces to elevate your style game.

The classic Wales Bonner Adidas Sambas have been trending for a while now, but the leopard print edition is our fave. This edition merges classic sportswear with high-fashion elegance to bring us bold yet sensible footwear. With a nod to retro style and contemporary flair, they offer a sophisticated take on casual footwear. Since it is ball season after all and Spring/Summer seasons come hand in hand with formal events, another winner from Jaded London Maxi in this leopard print maxi dress, with brown ruching details. An ideal for any uni celebrations you have coming up… This gorgeous evening option is a personal favourite, a backless leopard print top complete with a halter neck. Brought to us by Jaded London once more, paired with dark denim and pointed black boots, it would make for perfect dinner wear. See it styled by ‘Uglygirlsworld’ here. These Stradivarius leopard print jeans have been taking over my TikTok FYP, a helpful dupe to the much pricier but just as gorgeous Ganni version. For the casual, cool girl, these jeans are a perfect staple to be paired with any basic tee, trainer, and leather jacket combo. Combining classic charm with a wild twist, these shoes are a statement piece for any outfit. Pair them with wide-leg jeans and a bell-sleeve blouse for a daring yet sophisticated look, or opt for a simple maxi dress to let the shoes steal the spotlight. Embrace the trend by incorporating leopard print accessories like a belt or clutch for a cohesive ensemble. With their comfortable fit and eye-catching design, these Mary Janes are a must-have for anyone looking to add a touch of sass to their wardrobe.

With its ability to add flair and personality to any outfit, leopard print has firmly cemented its place as a timeless staple, reinventing itself for a new generation of trendsetters.