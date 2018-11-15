1 in 5 Brits don’t know when WWI began, and Bandai Namco plan to address that

Bandai Namco, developers of titles such as Dragon Ball-Z, Super Smash Bros Ultimate, Dark Souls Remastered and SoulCalibur, have published the results of a study conducted about the knowledge and awareness of the British public regarding the First World War.

The research of 2,000 people revealed that a fifth (20%) of people do not know which year the war begun or the year in which it ended (20%). Additionally, over a quarter (28%) of people can’t name the Battle of the Somme as a key event during the global conflict.

They also found that just under half (49%) of people know that the assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand was one of the major causes of WWI.

It also revealed that nearly a third (30%) don’t know that the poppy symbol from John McCrae’s famous poem ‘In Flanders Fields’ — was inspired by poppies growing across battle-scarred fields.

In response to the results, Bandai Namco have released a new game called 11-11: Memories Retold, which is intended to, “commemorate the centenary of the First World War and educate a whole new generation about the atrocities that occurred and the heartbreak experienced.”

Bandai Namco’s Lee Kirton also said that, “We hope through the power of the game we can help a new generation discover more about the history and the importance of WWI.”

Bandai Namco have also partnered with War Child to release a a DLC for This War of Mine by the same name.

Coming in at £19.99, 11-11: Memories Retold’s profits will be donated to War Child UK, a charity aims to “protect, educate, and stand up for the rights of children caught up in war.”

11-11 does not feature any combat, instead focusing on creating a mimetic experience to encourage remembrance and compassion. Featuring a unique, pastel-coloured art style, the game will be available on the PS4, Xbox One and PC.