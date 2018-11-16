Preview: Kurupt FM – The Warehouse Project

DJ Beats, MC Grindah, Steves and Chabuddy G are gearing up for their last tour ever – probably – taking everyone’s favourite pirate radio station on a whirlwind tour across the country. What better place for them to stop off for a massive party than at the equally legendary Warehouse Project on the 29th of November?

Following on from the immense success of critically acclaimed TV show ‘People Just Do Nothing’, the Brentford gang have proven themselves to be more than just comedic geniuses. Whilst still managing to inject some wry humour within their production, Kurupt FM have seamlessly transcended their ‘mockumentary’ status to become musical titans in their own rights.

Kurupt FM have managed to create a solid hybrid soundscape reminiscent of late 90s garage and 21st century grime, capturing that nostalgic brilliance that has won them fans far beyond their original TV audience. With a tremendous amount of bass, solid bars and fuzzy, distorted 808s, their Warehouse performance will undoubtedly stand out as one of the biggest events of the year.

They’re not performing alone – the night also boasts a phenomenally diverse line up. The legendary David Rodigan and rising grime artist Ghetts follow closely behind Kurupt FM on the bill, each bringing with them a collection of crowd-pleasing anthems that are sure to whip Store Street in to a frenzy.

Tickets are still available via The Warehouse Project’s website, but I’d advise you to hurry – with a line-up this immense, and with a headliner as brilliant as Kurupt FM, the show is on the precipice of selling out. Don’t miss your chance to be part of the movement.