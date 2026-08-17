Pressure from development felt by independent venues in Manchester and Salford

Last month, The White Hotel’s founders announced in an article with The Guardian that the club would be closing in January 2027. The disused MOT garage in Salford has provided a home for an eclectic mix of everything: from marathon club nights, to experimental classical performances, to entire reenactments of Princess Diana’s funeral. The venue’s owners have cited the council’s designation of the space as a flood risk as the reason for its closure, preferring to bow out on their own terms rather than being forced to close.

The pilgrimage to the Salford industrial estate feels to many like a centrepiece of Manchester’s student life. As a place hosting such a mix of music under one roof, the venue has been a formative place in exposing its attendees to sounds they probably wouldn’t hear anywhere else. The venue has also been a place committed to keeping music accessible, providing fantastic lineups for a relatively low price.

Its absence will be sorely felt next year, but the roots put down by the club over the years will undoubtedly continue to spread. The collectives and club nights – such as Meat Free and High Hoops – that cut their teeth in The White Hotel will hopefully continue to operate elsewhere, and its legacy will live on in Manchester’s vibrant ecosystem of independent clubs that The White Hotel helped to shape.

Similar pressures of redevelopment are being felt elsewhere in Manchester’s club scene, with Stage & Radio being threatened by the prospect of 126 flats being built just meters away. Stage & Radio is a smaller club in Manchester’s Northern Quarter that regularly showcases local talent put on by smaller collectives and promoters.

The venue released a statement highlighting that the planned development will have serious implications for the future of the club. If the development goes ahead without the club being properly considered, it will likely lead to noise disputes and action being taken against the venue as was the case with Night and Day Café, another prominent music venue in the area.

The closure of Stage & Radio would be another blow to the music scene. The space is very accessible to rent out, offering free bookings on certain weekdays. The club fills an important role in giving smaller collectives and student nights a place to start out. In their statement, the club turns to the community for support, urging people to contact Manchester City Council to protest the redevelopment.