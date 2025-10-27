Venue spotlight: Electronic-based spaces revolutionising the Manchester scene

Manchester’s clubbing scene is increasingly dominated by a select few clubs, but independent venues in the city are consistently changing the game and deserve all the attention they can get. Whether you’re after a night out in town, a sweaty Northern Quarter basement, or something a bit closer to Fallowfield, there’s a club for everyone to enjoy across the varied nightlife spaces our city has to offer.

XLR Withington, 455 Wilmslow Road

At the beginning of the 2025-2026 academic year, Withington’s XLR announced a Wednesday night series hosted by Ivy Collective, but this wasn’t just your average residency.

Wednesday nights at XLR have seen the club become the first in the UK to launch a bring your own booze initiative, aiming to encourage young people and students to get involved in Manchester’s dance music scene by removing the prospect of high drinks prices. The move has proved highly successful, with all events so far enjoying increased attendance. Pouring vodka from a plastic bottle into a £1 mixer in full view of the bar staff may never feel natural, but XLR have succeeded in revolutionising their own venue and Manchester’s electronic scene in general.

The second Ivy Collective Wednesday saw Charlie Rice, Charlie Behan, Reimond, and Kiki B on the decks, while the following week added twist of being vinyl-only. More recently, Colchester’s emerging talent Jamie Fielding headlined alongside Alex Dyer, Macy Lancaster, and Mattia. Fuse FM also took over XLR on the Friday, bringing student DJs Willow, bullfrog, DJ Crash Course, and Formby Beach to the venue.

Stage & Radio, 43 Port Street

Over summer, the future of Northern Quarter’s Stage & Radio was precarious. The venue joined forces with Music Venue Trust and Save Our Scene in the hopes of staying open, launching a crowd-funder which raised over £2,300 with the option to donate the price of a pint.

Stage & Radio has long been a staple in Manchester’s electronic music scene, and notably hosted an afters event for 4am Kru following their daytime rave in Salford in July 2025. The line-up for this featured Manchester’s own Mattik, sez with Sparkz, and Rich Reason, who is involved in wide-ranging promotion companies, club nights, and venues including Hit and Run, Ghosts of Garage, Disco Puss, Ramona Radio Rave, and The Warehouse Project.

From September to December, Stage & Radio are hosting open decks nights every Tuesday in their basement, running from 10 PM to 4 AM and therefore providing an authentic rave experience with no cost whatsoever. October has seen weekly genres such as drum and bass and jungle, house and garage, and UK bass and techno, covering many bases and allowing Manchester’s newest talent to shine. If the ever-present sweat smell doesn’t put you off, a fun-filled night is sure to be had, and you might even leave with a new favourite DJ.

Amber’s, Circle Square

Opening in December last year, Amber’s strict no-phones policy caused quite a stir. Upon entry, phone cameras are covered with branded stickers, akin to measures taken in cities such as Berlin to provide a better experience for everyone involved. Additionally, most line-ups at Amber’s are unannounced until a few days later, meaning audiences don’t know who they’re seeing unless they recognise them by face. Earlier in October, house maestro salute performed a set following his appearance at The Warehouse Project for Sammy Virji’s curated event. This new venue gives you the chance to experience some of the world’s best electronic artists live in an intimate setting.

Amber’s have recently launched a series of 21+ events on Saturdays, a decision which aims to create a better experience for attendees but has potential to alienate and almost demonise the student community that help sustain it.

However, their student nights are still going strong on their After Dark Tuesdays, with lower drinks prices and three rooms spanning funk-house, old-school R&B, and hip-hop, and most recently feel-good anthems. Previous guests have included names as big as Josh Baker, who began his career as a DJ in Fallowfield, as well as Prospa and Paige Tomlinson who are sure to dominate dance music in coming years.

Overall, it’s evident that Manchester is host to a brilliant selection of electronic-based spaces that can provide a welcome break from the packed-in, over-commercialised student staples. For those searching for something more than tempting deals on shots, whether that something be a nicer atmosphere, upcoming local dance music or a greater sense of excitement, look no further than XLR, Stage & Radio, and Amber’s.