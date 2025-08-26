The Warehouse Project preview: Unmissable moments of this year’s season

Every year, The Warehouse Project takes over Depot Mayfield for twelve weekends of genre-spanning nights. This year, the music will be just as exhilarating and the line-ups just as exciting, and changes have been introduced to optimise the experience for attendees. With proper toilets being installed for the first time and a new policy encouraging less filming from the crowd, WHP25 is sure to be one to remember.

For Warehouse Project’s opening weekend, Annie Mac will bring her Before Midnight series to the depot’s concourse, after an appearance at Albert Hall in November of last year. As this is due to be one of the concourse-only shows of WHP25, featuring a smaller line-up and finishing (as suggested by its title) before midnight, it is safe to assume that a no-phones policy will be enforced as the Dublin radio DJ kicks the season off.

Just a fortnight later, world-renowned Australian tech house producer FISHER is due to bring an all-star line-up to The Warehouse Project, featuring Patrick Topping, Enzo is Burning, Murphy’s Law and many more. The unmissable moment here, however, comes courtesy of Manchester’s own Morgan Seatree, who is slated for a sub-headline slot. His homecoming set follows his declaration that “dreams can come true” while on-stage at Parklife Festival this summer: that set saw him bring out his grandma, so who knows what will go down at the depot.

The poster face of Sheffield’s swiftly rising electronic scene, Silva Bumpa, will provide another unmissable moment, if not multiple, as he takes to the stage as part of a line-up curated by Sammy Virji. With speed garage bangers such as ‘Automatic’, ‘I Don’t Want U’ and ‘Feel Da Same’ under his belt, alongside collaborations and remixes with the likes of Confidence Man, Diffrent and Capo Lee, he’s guaranteed to perform a set to rival any headliner.

If hearing Silva Bumpa’s remix of Confidence Man’s ‘All My People’ isn’t enough, the Australian indie-electro group themselves are due to stage a takeover of Warehouse Project during the penultimate weekend of October. Fronted by duo Janet Planet and Sugar Bones, Confidence Man never fail to put on an engaging show, as evidenced by recent sets at Parklife Festival and BBC Radio One’s Big Weekend which followed two sold-out headline dates at Manchester Academy last November. The line-up for the night has been curated by the group themselves, and includes Romy of The XX, Manchester’s own Antony Szmierek, Sofia Kourtesis, and both live and DJ appearances from the headline act.

The whole month of October looks stacked at The Warehouse Project: Confidence Man’s curated night follows Overmono with a line-up featuring Interplanetary Criminal, Skin on Skin, and a debut appearance from Japanese icon ¥ØU$UK€ ¥UK1MAT$, preceding a Halloweekend for the history books.

After a mid-week performance from Manchester rapper Aitch, Warehouse Project are bringing a star-studded Halloween line-up including Leftfield, Ewan McVicar, The Blessed Madonna, Salute, and Notion, to name a few. The following day will see a line-up curated by Marlon Hoffstadt, which is rightfully labelled “Party of the Year” as huge names such as horsegiirL and Malugi return to the city.

Following the release of Loner, which is a contender for 2025’s album of the year, Barry Can’t Swim will headline The Warehouse Project with a live performance and DJ set towards the end of November. Marie Davidson live, a back-to-back set from Chloé Caillet and DJ Seinfeld, and a DJ set from specialist of euphoria and escapism Kelly Lee Owens, are stand-outs from this line-up. The following day will see Primal Scream take to the stage for a Hacienda takeover.

It cannot be denied that The Warehouse Project have truly outdone themselves this year, with multitudes of impressive line-ups and hundreds of unmissable moments.

With an unannounced line-up for Homobloc, a night of LGBTQ+ celebration, Nia Archives‘ newly-expanded day and night Up Ya Archives party, and the annual New Year’s Eve event, there’s still more to come which will undoubtedly make choosing between the WHP25 events even more difficult: it really is a shame they don’t offer season passes.