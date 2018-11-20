Alexander Zverev beats Novak Djokovic in London ATP Finals

Alexander Zverev beat world number one, Novak Djokovic in straight sets to win the final ATP Finals event of the season. The German, who was ranked fifth coming into the event, takes home around £2 million in prize money.

Talking about the victory Zverev said: “I’m unbelievably happy. How I played today, how I won it, for me, it’s just amazing.”

The win came just 24 hours after he beat Roger Federer in straight sets in the semi-finals. The physical and mental resilience to come back from that game at just 21 years of age is remarkable.

This is perhaps more surprising when you consider the horrible treatment he received from the pro-Federer crowd who booed him during his victory, reminiscent of Naomi Osaka’s US Open win earlier in the season.

Djokovic himself has had a remarkable season, coming from 22nd in the world recovering from an injury to topping the rankings, winning two Grand Slams along the way.

Despite his defeat, the Serbian remained characteristically humble, praising Zverev’s win after the match. “You are still quite young and already had an amazing career but there’s no doubt you will be one of the favourites in every slam.”

The respect between the two was clear and Zverev was visibly touched by those words, smiling from ear to ear on the very same spot where he looked so forlorn at his treatment a day prior.

“It was tough for me yesterday because I didn’t think I had done anything wrong,” Zverev said. “Today I had to be aggressive but patient too. Right now I can’t describe it. It is the biggest trophy I’ve ever won.”