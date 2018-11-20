Preview: Kojaque

Everyone’s favourite, Irish, self-referred ‘soft boy’, Kojaque, is coming to the UK for three dates of his tour, bringing with him a selection of soft-sounding rap tunes and hazy melodic beats — the hip-hop artist’s first visit to Manchester is sure to be one to watch.

Hailing from Dublin, the rapper released his first album, Deli Daydreams, back in February. A man of many talents, Kojaque is also a trained visual artist, poet, and writer, alongside his career as a hip-hop artist. Half-produced by him and half by his friend, and SoundCloud favourite, Jar Jar Jr, the 27-minute release is a blend of jazz influences and rap.

The album rings of pianos, lo-fi vocal samples, and low beats mixed in with rap, creating a truly unique sound that will appeal to fans of Rex Orange County and Lil Peep alike. With a recent shoot in his popularity, the artist has featured in the likes of i-D and District magazine and is certainly on the precipice of blowing up.

In previous performances, the rapper brings all the energy and often features from other members of the Soft Boy crew such as Luka Palm. Rap verses are performed loud under pulsating neon lights before he kicks in with the soft-sounding melodies that make him stand out from the crowd. A fan of crowd-surfing and heavy jumping, don’t underestimate the artist simply because he also knows how to slow it down.

Taking place at one of Manchester’s newest establishments, Kojaque is set to take the YES basement by storm. Combining the fresh new venue with a newcomer to Manchester, the arrival is sure to bring plenty of fun to a dreary November night. With tickets already running low, snap yours up now in order not to miss out on one of the most exciting, up-and-coming artists of the moment.

Be sure to catch Kojaque at the following dates: (27th Nov- Crofters Rights, Bristol), (28th Nov- Corsica Studios, London), ( 29th Nov-YES Basement, Manchester), (5th Dec- Cyprus Avenueface, Cork, Ireland), (6th Dec- The Academy, Dublin)