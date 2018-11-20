Rowing Club kicks off the BUCS competition season

On Saturday 10th November Manchester University Boat Club (MUBC) took part in the first BUCS event of the year – BUCS Indoors.

The day kicked off with the Senior Men racing in Openweight Men’s category over a distance of 2000m. Felix Rummel put in a great performance, winning yet another medal for the club in a time of 6:17.3, meaning he took home bronze. There was also a top ten finish for the Senior men’s captain, Francis Heylen.

The next event that featured an MUBC athletes was the Lightweight Men’s category, who came away with a 4thplace from Bertie Gregory, and four top ten finishes. The last of the senior races was the Women’s Openweight where Rosa Thompson came away with 4th place.

After the lunch break it was time for the beginner rowers to compete across the shorter distance of 1000m. This year, MUBC has seen a wave of beginner rowers join the club, making this years BUCS Indoors the best turnout MUBC has seen.

The Novice men’s category had nearly 100 entries, with MUBC making up over a quarter of them. Tom Bobrowski proved to be the fastest Manchester Novice man of the lot; with his time placing him in 7thplace. The final individual race was the Novice Women, where MUBC’s top placing woman came 5th overall.

The day ended with the most exciting and competitive race: the relays. The Senior men’s first team held their own in a competitive field and came away with 3rd place, with the senior women narrowly missing out on the podium with 5th place. Overall it was an incredibly successful weekend, and a great platform off which the club can build. The next competition takes the club back over the Pennines to York, kicking off the head racing season.