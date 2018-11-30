Preview: The Brickworks Venue

The latest addition to Manchester’s legendary collection of music venues can be seen in the soon-to-open The Brickworks, located beneath the Barton Arcade between Deansgate and St Ann’s Square. Hidden away from the city underneath its streets, this project comes from the team behind much-loved Joshua Brooks and promises to be a well-used space hosting both gigs and private events. With an aesthetic that fits the perfectly industrial mancunian vibe, could The Brickworks be the next contender for Warehouse Project?

Currently only hosting occasional special events, opening night on the 30th November is set to be a raucous techno-fuelled evening presenting Deborah de Luca. The Italian sensation is known for a sound that “veers from dark and pummelling to more minimal and stripped back”. Joined by Bill Rogers b2b Stephen Haymes, Jack Barnett, and Josh Newsham, it’s set to be an intoxicating welcome to the Manchester music scene.

Steeped in history, the hidden space was formerly a private members club frequented by the North’s biggest music stars, it is said to be defined by its character and distinctive sound, due to the exposed brick walls and unique architectural style. The two roomed space is an unusual network of arches and tunnels, exemplified by the industrial charm that many of Manchester’s buildings are famous for. The illicit, secretive nature of the venue is expounded by atmospheric lighting and its promise as a hideaway from the city above, allowing fans to become consumed by music. As ever, it’s arrival has excited both industry professionals and fans; the expectation of something fresh and original is a welcome assurance of good things to come.

Given the overwhelming domino effect of some of Manchester’s most iconic venues being set to close, the opening of a venue like The Brickworks could be exactly what we need.

For more information please visit their Facebook Page, or find out more on their Instagram: @brickworksmcr