UoM’s women’s hockey and men’s lacrosse sides both ease past opposition

Another week, another set of fixtures played by the men and women of the University of Manchester. Here at The Mancunion, we’ve got the scoop of all the biggest games, starting with lacrosse.

The University of Manchester men’s 1st team side comfortably beat their Bristol counterparts 14-5 in the Quarter Finals of the Lacrosse Championship. They progress to the Semi-Finals of the competition where they will face Nottingham Trent who overcame Leeds Beckett with easy 13-4.

Trent are perhaps the easiest of the Semi-Final opposition, with Manchester lucky to avoid favourites Durham. No matter the outcome, the side has done fantastically to overcome their poor form during the season and progress this far.

Elsewhere, the women’s hockey 1st side overcame a two-game losing streak as they beat a Liverpool John Moores side that has failed to win a game all season. The 4-1 scoreline should give the side confidence as they look to finish the season strong with their final game against Newcastle coming up soon.

The biggest match of the week came in the form of the men’s fencing team. There entered their Northern Conference Cup Semi Final against the University of Leeds on a seven-game win streak with victory taking them into the Final to play the University of York.

Fortunately they didn’t foil that streak, with a 133-111 scoreline in the glamorous surroundings of the Sugden Sports Centre putting the men’s side on a course for an epic finale to the season. Both sides finished their seasons unbeaten and so the climax, at Goodwin Sports Centre in Sheffield, is not an event to miss.