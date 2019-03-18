Preview: Live at Leeds

Live at Leeds (LaL) returns to the industrial streets of the vibrant northern city to deliver the day festival’s 12th year – celebrating not only some of the alternative music industry’s hottest acts, but also acting as a widely appreciated platform for new artists to showcase their talent.

After a highly anticipated string of line up announcements, Live at Leeds have finally concluded their completed poster seeing the reigning yet newly transformed indie-techno outfit Sundara Karma, the Bedford-born hotly tipped and 2018 Rising Star Award nominee Tom Grennan as headliners and finally, hosts a top slot to one of England’s most successful new wave, electronic pop bands Metronomy.

Arguably, even more exciting is the range of upcoming artists that you can catch at Live at Leeds. Spanning across an eclectic mix of genres ranging from dance music, grunge and pop to hitting the shores of the oncoming punk wave resurgence, Live at Leeds has a line up which is sure to quench all your musical desires just before summer festival season hits.

Smaller yet undeniably some of the most talented acts in the current industry who are also set to perform at the festival include Sports Team, Lice, Dream Wife, Goat Girl, Fuzzy Sun, and Confidence Man.

Hop from venue to venue across Leeds City Centre whether it’s from the standing stalls of the airier Leeds O2 Academy to Leeds’ most beloved and intimate venue, the Brudenell Social Club. LaL really does offer its visitors a busy, ambient and diverse experience. One that will undoubtedly leave you just that notch short of feeling fulfilled so you’ll be scouring their social media pages for any sign of next year’s line up before long.

Live at Leeds will also have a feed of any updates, secret sets and timings sent straight to your phone on the weekend of the festival at the click of your finger as you can download the LaL app.

Live at Leeds will take place on 4th May, more information and tickets can be found on their website.