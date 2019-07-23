The Howl & The Hum release new live video for ‘Hall of Fame’

“Tonight, Matthew, I’ll be an honest, raw and utterly compelling version of myself”

The Howl & The Hum have released a new stripped-back video for their latest single Hall of Fame. With an intimate and minimalistic setup, frontman Sam Griffiths takes centre focus, baring the very backbone of the pop single.

After spending the past few months on the road opening the likes of Barn on the Farm, hitting the ground running from SXSW in Austin, Texas and returning to the studio to continue recording a defining collection of songs, the waves have stilled and The Howl & The Hum release yet another spine-tingling live performance.

Live, or at least in a gig setting that is, ‘Hall of Fame’ is one of the band’s most fast-paced, catchy and dynamic tracks yet. Griffiths tells the tale of a protagonist who “thought of himself as a star”, a kind of “celebrity” but after he returns to his hometown “no one remembers him”, as if this grandiose perception of himself had just been “melted away”.

But, to take on this stripped-back portrayal felt “natural” for the band, as ‘Hall of Fame’ reveals its versatility in a new personality, one of longing and a story of a muse slipping away. A song that perhaps now sits akin to ‘Godmanchester Chinese Bridge’ and the live sensation that is ‘Sweet Fading Silver’ whereas the studio version appears to be more on the lines of an outburst of impulsive, youthful love.

Watch ‘Hall of Fame’ (Live) here:

http://https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ujSIvxF2sMg.

Don’t miss the opportunity to hear ‘Hall of Fame’ in all its pop glory amongst thrilling album teasers on The Howl & The Hum’s upcoming autumn tour.

Tickets for The Howl & The Hum’s upcoming tour available here with new dates added for Wed 13th Nov Jimmy’s // Liverpool, Th 14th Nov // Workman’s Club, Dublin, Sun 17th Nov // The Adelphi, Hull.

