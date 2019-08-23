Five reasons to book a bubbly brunch

It’s five o’clock somewhere right? That’s what we tell ourselves when it comes to booking a brunch date filled with bubbles. Most people take pleasure in a champagne breakfast or a liquid lunch, and if you can have both – at the same time – even better.

There are many reasons to book a brunch rendezvous whether it be to catch-up with friends, take time off from the library or treat a loved one to great food and even better company! We have listed some of our top reasons below, not that you need any encouragement…

You know it’s finally the weekend

Not many of us are lucky enough to enjoy brunch on a Monday or any other weekday for that matter. The weekend usually takes centre stage for a classic brunch date. A Saturday is perfect to sit and indulge in rich foods and fancy glasses of bubbly knowing that you have a day to digest the exquisite plates you scoffed along with the unlimited amounts of wine you swilled it down with.

Drinking during the day

Day drinking isn’t for everyone but students are usually those more susceptible to it and you always have the excuse that you can get an early night! Unless of course you carry the sophisticated brunch date into the early hours of the next morning…

You might feel it mandatory to have a Bloody Mary or sip a Mimosa before your mountain of food. The key is to pace yourself!

You can never be late for brunch

For those of you that are always late: Brunch is perfect. Often, these events will take place over several hours between 10am and 3pm, although each venue will differ slightly. Regardless it gives you multiple options to either sleep in or start the day the right way with breakfast and a champagne in hand!

It’s time-saving

If you’re the type of person who struggles to fit in three meals a day then brunch may be your only option. Combining the two meals into one gives you the perfect excuse to skip either breakfast or lunch. Brunch is an efficient way to maintain your calorie intake and save time doing so!

There is something so satisfying about this occasion, and whatever you fancy is totally acceptable – no one questions your decisions at brunch, so if you want a double helping of crispy bacon and scrambled eggs that is perfectly fine.

Book brunch for an occasion

Some of us may be accustomed to brunching with friends, others may see it as more of a treat and book it to celebrate an occasion with family or loved ones. For special events why not book somewhere with a breath-taking backdrop or stellar view.

You may wish to raise a glass of sparkling wine and enjoy a brunch date at Hencote vineyard – not only do they have a beautiful restaurant where you can experience both local and international cuisine including gorgeous buttermilk pancakes, but you can wallow whilst looking out over the epic vineyard.

Let us know where your favourite brunch spots are. Do you prefer the bustling city or relaxing countryside?

This post is sponsored advertorial from Hencote Vineyard for The Mancunion. If you need help with your relationship with alcohol, you can visit the Students’ Union Advice Service website for more information and learn how to speak to an advisor face-to-face.

Tags: ad, advertorial, brunch, hencote, sponsored content