Musical Theatre Society get set for 2019/20

The Musical Theatre Society have just completed their first round of auditions for their upcoming musical, Legally Blonde.

UMMTS offer another programme alongside their main musical event, to give performers more opportunities to develop their skills. Their Manchester Musical Revue runs separately from their main show, and aims to give more students a chance at getting on stage in a more relaxed environment.

The program has had a lot of success. Their recent show ‘Foolproof’ was nominated for “Best Musical Revue” by the National Operatic and Dramatic Society. They performed “The Fear”, which was also shown at the Edinburgh Fringe.

Manchester Musical Revue is an interesting creative project. The team starts with a Director, Musical Director, and Producer. Once the rest of the cast have signed up, the team decided on a theme for the show. After that, it’s up to the cast to interpret the theme as they want, and the show gets built around the ideas of the members. It a great collaborative effort and means there is a lot of creative freedom. The music in the show is chosen around how the story develops, and can range from charts hits, classical musical theatre tunes or songs written by the cast especially for the show.

Previously, themes have included Disney, fear, and villains. This year’s theme will be “heroes”. A script is written around the theme and songs are picked based on what works. Often the song lyrics are changed to work with the story and characters, or for coming effect!

The project is designed to be flexible. It works for every member of the cast as shows are built around the talents and experience of the team. For those who are looking to get into musical theatre, but are perhaps not sure about their confidence on stage, or those looking to get more experience before auditioning, it can be a great way of getting started.

No experience is necessary to get involved. Auditions for performers will be released this week, check out their Facebook page for the details.