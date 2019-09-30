5 affordable products to upgrade your skincare routine

Now that summer is over, it’s time to hit the books and get back to university life. But, the upheaval that comes with returning to university can sometimes have a negative effect on your skin. Here are five affordable skincare products that you should consider to help deal with any breakouts and other issues…

For oily skin…

One thing beauty bloggers constantly recommend is incorporating acids into your skincare routine. One that I’ve found to work well is Superdrug’s Naturally Radiant Glycolic Tonic 5% (£5.99). Glycolic acid works by resurfacing the skin, leaving you with a brighter, fresher face. Superdrug recommends daily use but I personally find using it every other night works better for my skin. After using the product for about two months, I’ve found the texture of my skin has dramatically improved. For those with oily skin, this glycolic acid is definitely worth a try.

For dry skin…

Another acid based product; hyaluronic acid, is actually already present in our bodies and works as a magnet for moisture, leaving your skin feeling hydrated and healthy. But, exposure to environmental forces and UV can leave our levels depleted and topical serums, such as Nip + Fab’s Dragon’s Blood Fix Hyaluronic Shot (£24.99), are needed. After using the product for a month, I no longer have any dry spots and my skin looks and feels hydrated. For those in need extra hydration, hyaluronic acid can be a really beneficial step to your skincare routine.

The perfect all-rounder…

If you’re a skincare newbie looking to take better care of your skin, Garnier’s SkinActive Rose Water collection is a great place to start. The products are gentle on the skin; the moisturiser (£5.99) is non-greasy and the cleansing milk (£3.49) leaves your skin feeling silky, smooth and clean. It is lightly scented, without being overpowering.

Maximise your skincare…

Jojoba oil has anti-inflammatory properties which help to reduce redness caused by drying and keep skin calm and comfortable. It is suitable for all skin types and available from Cliganic for just £9.95. If you’re looking to incorporate an additional step into your routine to really maximise the effect of your skincare, jojoba oil could be the one.

For dull skin…

A cleansing brush, such as Superdrug’s Double Sided Facial Cleansing Brush (£8.99), can be used to maximise the effects of your cleanser. Using a brush can also help with exfoliation; removing dead skin to make it appear brighter. Use it as frequently or infrequently as feels necessary, using gentle motions to prevent tearing or causing abrasions to the skin.