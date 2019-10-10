Manchester Business School named ‘Building of the Year’

Alliance Manchester Business School has been chosen as the Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce’s ‘Building of the Year’ for 2019.

The building, which has undergone a major refurbishment, beat four other finalists: Windmill Green, Tameside One, The Pavilion, and The Roof Gardens.

It has new study areas, offices, cafes and courtyards, as well as the Eddie Davies Library – named after the former Bolton Wanderers owner who also on the school’s advisory board.

However, the building has also proved to be controversial with students across the University since it opened due to the fact that, at present, only business students have access.

Students have questioned the decision to spend so much money on a facility that only a chosen few are allowed to use.

The school was revamped as part of a £1bn Campus Masterplan which will shape the University over the next 10 years.

Diane Elebert-Morgan, Construction Lead at Greater Manchester Chamber, said: “We had a fantastic range of entries this year and it was very hard to decide on a final winner. The five finalists have all made great contributions to both the economy and their local community.

“The quality of this year’s entries shows the strength and innovation of Greater Manchester’s property and construction sector and these buildings will be landmarks for years to come.”

The winner was announced at the Chamber’s Property and Construction Annual Dinner and Awards at the Imperial War Museum North on October 3rd.