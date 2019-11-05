UCU announce plans for eight days of strikes in UK universities

Academics and lecturers at the University of Manchester are set to join staff at 60 UK universities going on strike later this month.

Members of the University and College Union (UCU) have announced industrial action starting on the 25th of November and lasting for eight days, saying universities must act “positively and quickly” to avoid this.

Last week, UCU members voted in favour of industrial action in two separate ballots over pension and pay disputes. The action follows extended strikes in 2018 after UCU and Universities UK (UUK) failed to come to a resolution over similar issues.

Members of the University of Manchester UCU (UMUCU) voted 83% in favour of strikes over the Universities Superannuation Scheme (USS), and 79% in favour of strikes over pay and equality, with a branch turnout of 51%.

In a statement, UCU general secretary Jo Grady said: “The first wave of strikes will hit universities later this month unless the employers start talking to us seriously about how they are going to deal with rising pension costs and declining pay and conditions.

“Any general election candidate would be over the moon with a result along the lines of what we achieved last week. Universities can be in no doubt about the strength of feeling on these issues and we will be consulting branches whose desire to strike was frustrated by anti-union laws about reballoting.”

Students were broadly supportive of the decision, but voiced concern over the impact strikes would have on their education. Third-year Law and Politics student Becca Windsor De Taboada told The Mancunion: “A lot of us who have experienced strikes already are very anxious because we know how it has previously affected our education. There’s a lot of talk about ‘don’t be a scab’ and ‘support your lecturers’ which is entirely reasonable and understandable, but I feel like the underlying fears of students aren’t respected enough.

“And I KNOW that this isn’t the teacher’s fault – it’s the fault of the administrative staff who are cutting their pay and their pension. But we are being caught in the cross-fire. For people who need to learn all the content within the 6 core law modules to have a qualifying law degree, any possible cut to our education could mean the removal of the QLD status and could SEVERELY impact students’ plans after graduation.

“Lastly, if the strikes last year didn’t do enough, what’s to say the ones this year will? Are there no more effective ways to hold people to account than holding our education hostage?”

Chris Waugh, a teaching assistant at the University who voted in favour of industrial action, called the proposed pension changes “ludicrous”, but cited them as only one of a number of factors that motivated his decision.

“I would hope that it [a strike] will bring universities back to the table. I hope it will be a chance to draw attention to the issue around pensions, pay, and most importantly mental health.”

The University of Manchester has been contacted for comment.