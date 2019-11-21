Preview: Mahalia at Albert Hall

On November 21st, BRIT Award nominee Mahalia will grace the stage of the Albert Hall promoting her debut album, Love & Compromise.

Having already completed a huge North American leg, as well as performing at Glastonbury Festival over the summer, this is her second major UK tour, starting in her home town of Leicester before covering nine major UK cities and moving over to Europe.

Following on from her two hit singles, ‘I Wish I Missed My Ex’ and ‘Do Not Disturb’, her much-anticipated album was released on September 6th. It explores the development of her career since signing as an artist at the tender age of 13 and features collaborations, ‘Simmer,’ with Burna Boy, and ‘What You Did,’ with Ella Mai.

The lyrics on all her tracks encapsulate the messages she promotes on the strength and independence of women, covering topics such as bad relationships and personal growth.

The album also sees Mahalia working with a range of respected writers and producers such as Sounwave (Kendrick Lamar), DJ Dahi (Drake, Pusha T), Sam Dew (Zayn, Taylor Swift) and Pop Wansel (Ariana Grande). The executive producer was Felix Joseph, who allowed her to create a soulful, emotive R&B album without compromising on her signature style.

Mahalia first found success through her debut single ‘Sober’ in summer 2017, and quickly became one of the UK’s most anticipated up-and-coming artists, topping YouTube’s inaugural ‘One To Watch’ list. She was also the only person in 2018 to be nominated for both the BBC Sound Poll and the BRIT’s Critics Choice Award.

It goes without saying that her show is not going to be one to miss.